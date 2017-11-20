Store cattle sell to £1,155 for 528k at Markethill Mart

An entry of 480 cattle at Markethill Mart on Saturday 18th November sold in a slightly firmer demand for both store cattle and weanlings.

280 store cattle sold readily with forward heifers to a top of £219 per 100 kilos for 528k at £1,155 from a Banbridge farmer.

HEIFERS

All good quality forward heifers sold from £196 to £217 per 100 kilos.

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to a top of £215 per 100 kilos for 600k at £1,290 from a Portadown farmer followed by £212 per 100 kilos 530k at £1,130 from a Madden farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold in an exceptionally good demand to a top of £250 per 100 kilos for 468k at £1,170 from a Banbridge producer.

All good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £200 to £233 per 100 kilos.

Second quality heifers sold from £175 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Banbridge farmer 528k, £1,155, £219.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 502k, £1,090, £217.00; Portadown farmer Aberdeen Angus 600k, £1,290, £215.00; Madden farmer 534k, £1,130, £212.00; Moneymore farmer 582k, £1,230 £211.00; Keady farmer 562k, £1,180 £210.00; Whitecross farmer 562k, £1,180, £210.00; Benburb farmer 548k, £1,150, £210.00.

Middleweight heifers

Banbridge farmer 468k, £1,170, £250.00; Milford farmer 474k, £1,105, £233.00; Cullyhanna farmer 374k, £860, £230.00; Cullyhanna farmer 392k, £840, £214.00; Armagh farmer 500k, £1,070, £214.00; Keady farmer 376k, £795, £211.00; Dungannon farmer 406k, £860, £212.00; Milford farmer 446k, £940, £211.00.

BULLOCKS

Middleweight steers from £200 to £223 per 100 kilos for 450k Limousin at £1,010 from an Armagh producer.

Forward bullocks sold steadily from £196 to £224 per 100 kilos paid for a 550k Charolais at £1,235 for a Cullyhanna.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold to £211 per 100 kilos for 700k at £1,480 for a Cladybeg producer.

Several more Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from £190 to £205 per 100 kilos for 610k at £1,255 from a Warrenpoint producer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks from £140 to £159 per 100 kilos for 620k at £990 from a Keady farmer.

Top price £1,020 for 650k £159 per 100 kilos for a Milford producer.

Heavy bullocks

Cullyhanna farmer 552k, £1,235, £224.00; Crossmaglen farmer 520k, £1,135, £218.00; Madden farmer 592k, £1,290, £218.00; Armagh farmer 540k, £1,170, £217.00; Loughgall farmer 594k, £1,280, £216.00; Madden farmer 574k, £1,190, £207.00; Madden farmer 572k, £1,185, £207.00.

Friesian bullocks

Keady farmer 622k, £990, £159.00; Gilford farmer 650k, £1,020, £157.00; Keady farmer 560k, £875, £156,00; Portadown farmer 536k, £800, £149.00; Gilford farmer 562k, £825, £147.00; Crossmaglen farmer 506k, £740, £146.00; Madden farmer 618k, £900, £146.00; Moneymore farmer 526k, £765, £145.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 452k, £1,010, £223.00; Lisnadill farmer 470k, £1,025, £218.00; Crossmaglen farmer 476k, £1,035, £217.00; Crossmaglen farmer 488k, £1,050, £215.00; Portadown farmer 470k, £1,005, £214.00; Lisnadill farmer 490k, £1,040, £212.00; Ballyward farmer 456k, £965, £212.00; Newry farmer 414k, £870, £210.00; Armagh farmer 476k, £1,000, £210.00.

WEANLINGS

180 weanlings sold in an exceptionally good trade.

Good quality male weanlings sold from £230 to £277 per 100 kilos for 312k Charolais at £865 for a Jonesborough producer.

The same owner received £273 per 100 kilos for 348k Charolais at £950.

Heifer weanlings to £276 per 100 kilos for 270k Limousin at £750 from a Ballyward producer.

All good quality heifers sold steadily from £210 to £260 per 100 kilos for 264k at £685 from a Ballyward farmer.

Male weanlings

Jonesborough farmer 312k, £865, £277.00; Jonesborough farmer 348k, £950, £273.00; Belleeks farmer 266k, £725, £273.00; Ballyward farmer 264k, £710, £269.00; Markethill farmer 294k, £780, £265.00; Jonesborough farmer 316k, £840, £266.00; Donacloney farmer 254k, £670, £264.00; Markethill farmer 252k, £660, £262.00; Donacloney farmer 306k, £840, £255.00.

Heifer weanlings

Ballyward farmer 272k, £750, £276.00; Ballyward farmer 264k, £685, £260.00; Ballyward farmer 276k, £660, £239.00; Jonesborough farmer 308k, £775, £252.00; Jonesborough farmer 334k, £815, £244.00; Loughgilly farmer 332k, £790, £238.00; Armagh farmer 264k, £625, £237.00; Loughgilly farmer 308k, £700, £227.00; Loughgilly farmer 242k, £560, £231.00.