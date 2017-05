Strong trade for cattle in all rings at Dungannon Mart

A very strong trade in all rings saw steer prices peak at £1,500 for a 700kg Char (214.00).

Heifers peaked at £1,155 for 545kg Char (212.00). Fat cows sold to £855 for 630kg Her (136.00). Dropped calves cleared to £330 MB bull and heifer calves to £385 Lim. Suckled cows and calves sold to £1,160 Char heifer and Sim bull calf at foot. Weanlings sold to £1,065 for 530kg Lim steer (200.00). While weanling heifers sold to £900 for 395kg Lim (228.00).

STEERS (55): A full ringside of buyers insured a steady trade with steer prices peaked at £1,500, 700kg Char (214.00) presented by T Roleston, £1,265, 605kg Char (209.00); M McCormack £1,315, 625kg Char (210.00); E James £1,310, 560kg Char (234.00), £1,290, 550kg Char (235.00), £1,250, 565kg Char (221.00); B MeNeely £1,175, 510kg Char (230.00); Riverview Farms £1,055, 425kg Lim (248.00), £940, 400kg Char (235.00), £900, 385kg Lim (234.00), £895, 350kg BB (256.00), £890, 350kg Lim (254.00), £890, 365kg Char (244.00), £880, 330kg Lim (267.00), £830, 325kg Lim (255.00), £830, 305kg Char (272.00); J Muldoon £955, 400kg Lim (239.00), £850, 365kg Lim (233.00); G McStay £940, 370kg Lim (255.00), £910, 415kg Lim (220.00), £880, 395kg Lim (223.00), £845, 345kg Her (245.00); J Hogg £930, 335kg Char (278.00), £860 310kg Char (277.00), £850, 315kg Char (270.00); D Giffin £865, 395kg Lim (219.00).

HEIFERS: Heifer prices topped at £1,155, 545kg Char (212.00) presented by B Hutton, £1,095, 515kg Lim (213.00); S McCrory £1,120, 490kg Char (229.00); J Molloy £1,115, 490kg Char (228.00), £1,085, 480kg Lim (226.00), £1,025, 475kg Lim (216.00), £970, 425kg Char (228.00), £890, 435kg Char (205.00); T Stockdale £1,055, 545kg Lim (194.00); A and T Cardwell £670, 350kg Lim (191.00), £655, 330kg Lim (199.00), £605, 315kg AA (192.00); fat cows sold to £855, 630kg Her (136.00) presented by G Cheevers.

DROPPED CALVES (90): Another good entry of dropped calves met a top price of £355 BB bull presented by R Fields, £250 BB bull. M Mullan £330 MB bull; I Watson £330 BB bull, £315 Her bull, £295 BB bull, £290 BB bull, £290 AA bull; J Quinn and Son £315 Lim bull; Donmac Farms £300 BB bull, £250 BB bull, £245 BB bull; B O’Neill £295 Lim bull; T Stockdale £285 Lim bull, £220 x 2 Lim bulls, £210 Lim bull; E Fox £285 Her bull, £280 Her bull; B Lagan £280 Her bull, £260 AA bull, £255 Lim bull; R Burns £275 Sim bull; V McReynolds £270 Her bull; S McAllister £255 Her bull, £240 Her bull; L Morton £252 Lim bull; S Humphries £250 Fkv bull, £235 Fkv bull; reared Friesian bulls sold to £180 presented by E Fox; heifer calves sold to £385 Lim heifer presented by J Quinn, £290 Fr heifer; Donmac Farms £275 x 2 BB heifers, £200 BB heifer ; S Hessin £265 BB heifer, £250 BB heifer, £205 Char heifer; B O’Neill £250 Lim heifer; S McAllister £250 Her heifer; Churchview Farms £240 AA heifer.

WEANLINGS (125): Once again a full ringside of buyers insured a very strong trade for all classes saw a top price paid of £1,065, 530kg Lim bull (201.00) presented by T Irwin, £985, 480kg Char (205.00); J Turkington £910, 340kg Lim (265.00), £820, 345kg Char (238.00), £800, 305kg Lim (262.00), £800, 325kg Lim (245.00), £790, 310kg Lim (255.00), £750, 280kg Lim (268.00), £745, 285kg Lim (259.00), £725, 255kg Lim (282.00), £690, 300kg Lim (230.00), £690, 255kg Lim (271.00); R McKevver £860, 380kg Char (225.00), £780, 320kg Char (243.00), £750, 320kg Char (234.00); I McKee £720, 270kg Lim (266.00); S McCrory £700, 260kg Char (268.00); W Lockhart £675, 255kg Char (263.00); W and I Irwin £645, 225kg Lim (285.00), £510, 195kg Lim (260.00), £500, 190kg Lim (262.00). Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £900, 395kg Lim (228.00) presented by S Carberry, £830, 380kg Lim (217.00), £780, 350kg Lim (223.00), £780, 345kg Lim (225.00), £775, 360kg Lim (215.00), £770, 360kg Lim (213.00), £695, 305kg Lim (226.00); R Barnes £750, 325kg Lim (230.00), £730, 300kg Lim (241.00); S McCrory £700, 300kg Char (234.00), £655, 240kg Char (275.00), £630, 265kg Char (236.00), £600, 230kg Char (261.00), £585, 200kg Char (291.00), £560, 200kg Lim (275.00); D McKernan £670, 265kg Lim (254.00); J Turkington £645, 235kg Lim (276.00), £645, 255kg Lim (250.00), £605, 250kg Lim (243.00); E Glasgow £615, 265kg Daq (230.00); I McKee £610, 245kg Lim (249.00), £605, 275kg Lim (220.00); D and J Kane £610, 270kg Char (226.00); W and I Irwin £605, 235kg Lim (256.00), £600, 260kg Lim (231.00); W Lockhart £580, 260kg BB (224.00).