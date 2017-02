Stronger demand for hoggets at Massereene

A stronger demand on Monday for all weights and breeds of prime hoggets at Massereene.

Lightweights selling from 340p to 363p, heavies selling from 82 to 86 per head.

Prices: Dundrod producer 5 hoggets 23kg at 83.50 = 363p. Hillsborough producer 6 hoggets 21kg at 76 = 362p. Templepatrick producer 13 hoggets 23kg at 83 = 361p. Glenavy producer 7 hoggets 22.5kg at 81 = 360p. Carnlough producer 82 hoggets 22.5kg at 81 = 360p. Larne producer 3 hoggets 18kg at 64 = 356p. Aghalee producer 3 hoggets 19kg at 67 = 352p. Templepatrick producer 16 hoggets 23.5kg at 82.50 = 351p. Templepatrick producer 16 hoggets 23.5kg at 82.50 = 351p. Antrim producer 9 hoggets 24kg at 84 = 350p. Templepatrick producer 16 hoggets 24kg at 84 = 350p. Antrim producer 12 hoggets 22.5kg at 78.50 = 349p. Magherafelt producer 40 hoggets 23.5kg at 82 = 349p. Tobermore producer 10 hoggets 23.5kg at 82 = 349p. Randalstown producer 14 hoggets 23.5kg at 82 = 349p. Templepatrick producer 17 hoggets 23kg at 79.50 = 346p. Ballynahinch producer 38 hoggets 24kg at 83 = 346p. Lurgan producer 15 hoggets 23.5kg at 81 = 345p. Ballyclare producer 11 hoggets 23.5kg at 81 = 345p. Ballymena producer 17 hoggets 23.5kg at 80.50 = 343p. Antrim producer 26 hoggets 24kg at 81.50 = 340p. Aghalee producer 25 hoggets 24kg at 81.50 = 340p.

Heavies: Newtownards producer 19 hoggets 26kg at 86. Cookstown producer 30 hoggets 26kg at 85. Glenarm producer 30 hoggets 26kg at 84.50. Kircubbin producer 17 hoggets 29kg at 84.50. Ballyutoag producer 22 hoggets 25kg at 85. Crumlin producer 30 hoggets 25kg at 84. Portadown producer 45 hoggets 25kg at 84. Crumlin producer 23 hoggets 26kg at 84. Dundrod producer 12 hoggets 25kg at 83. Antrim producer 50 hoggets 24kg at 83. Dromara producer 18 hoggets 26kg at 83. Moira producer 10 hoggets 24kg at 83.

Another good entry of cast ewes and rams met a firmer trade for all breeds: Antrim producer 6 Suffolks at 100. Ballywalter producer 6 Texels at 95. Antrim producer 4 Texels at 92. Antrim producer 7 Suffolks at 90. Crumlin producer 3 Charollais at 86. Glarryford producer 3 Suffolks at 82. Crumlin producer 20 Suffolks at 81. Kircubbin producer 5 crossbreds at 80. Armoy producer 7 Border Leicester at 80. Antrim producer 23 crossbreds at 75. Templepatrick producer 32 horned ewes at 50.