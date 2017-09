There was a super show of sheep at Hilltown Mart on Thursday 14th September.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £86 for 27kg (310ppk), £75 for 23kg (319ppk). Rostrevor farmer £84 for 25kg (336ppk). Dromara farmer £82 for 26kg (315ppk), £82 for 24kg (332ppk). Rathfriland farmer £80 for 24kg (322ppk). Hilltown farmer £78 for 24kg (315ppk), £76 for 23kg (327ppk). Newcastle farmer £77 for 22kg (343ppk). Kilcoo farmer £75 for 23kg (326ppk). Mayobridge farmer £75 for 22kg (339ppk).

Store lambs: Kilkeel farmer £72 for 17kg (421ppk). Ballymartin farmer £70.50 for 18.5kg (381ppk). Castlewellan farmer £70 for 18kg (384ppk), £68 for 18kg (363ppk). Rostrevor farmer £67.50 for 18kg (359ppk). Hilltown farmer £66.50 for 18kg (353ppk). Dromore farmer £65 for 17kg (365ppk).

Ewes: Newry farmer £75. Kilkeel farmer £71 (twice), £69, £67. Hilltown farmer £70. Kilcoo farmer £70 (twice). Castlewellan farmer £68, £64.

Breeding stock: Rams - Kilkeel farmer £240. Scarva farmer £170.

Ewes: Cabra farmer £91. Warrenpoint farmer £80.

Ewes lambs Hilltown farmer £106, £105, £104 and £96.

Cows and calves: Kilkeel farmer £1,480. Newry farmer £1,330. Rostrevor farmer £1,305. Dromara farmer £1,150. Cabra farmer £1,120. Killowen farmer £1,100.

Fat cows: Kilkeel farmers £1,405 for 728kg, £1,000 for 772kg, £950 for 772kg, £850 for 674kg, £800 for 696kg.

Heifers: Warrenpoint farmer £1,350 for 702kg (192ppk), £1,135 for 578kg (196ppk), £1,095 for 608kg (180ppk), £1,090 for 598kg (182ppk). Kilkeel farmer £1,190 for 552kg (215ppk). Mayobridge farmer £1,110 for 570kg (194ppk). Newcastle farmer £1,100 for 504kg (218ppk). Newry farmer £1,070 for 552kg (193ppk), £1,040 for 548kg (189ppk). Kilkeel farmer £1,030 for 442kg (233ppk).

Bullocks: Mayobridge farmer £1,420 for 694kg (204ppk). Kilkeel farmer £1,395 for 742kg (188ppk), £1,245 for 700kg (177ppk). Annalong farmer£1,395 for 694kg (201ppk), £1,280 for 628kg (203ppk), £1,255 for 606kg (207ppk), £1,200 for 712kg (168ppk), £1,175 for 688kg (170ppk). Killowen farmer £1,165 for 582kg (200ppk). Rathfriland farmerm £1,155 for 640kg (180ppk).

Weanling males: Kilcoo farmer £930 for 444kg (209ppk), £745 for 348kg (214ppk). Sheeptown farmer £810 for 474kg (171ppk). Kilkeel farmer £600 for 278kg (215ppk).

Weanling heifers: Rostrevor farmer £800 for 436kg (183ppk), £800 for 390kg (205ppk), £715 for 404kg (177ppk), £700 for 382kg (183ppk). Newry farmer£700 for 352kg (198ppk), £560 for 258kg (217ppk). Kilkeel farmer £590 for 278kg (212ppk). Newcastle farmer £555 for 316kg (175ppk), £550 for 250kg (220ppk), £500 for 292kg (17ppk).