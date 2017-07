Swatragh Mart: Top price of £1,185 paid for bullocks

Cattle: Swatragh Livestock Mart had a smaller show of good quality cattle for sale on Monday, July 24th that was met with a flying trade and a super ring of buyers with some excellent prices.

The top price of £1,075 was paid for heifers and £1,185 was paid for bullocks.

Good quality cows with calves at foot were presented with a top price of £1,660 being paid.

Heifers selling £1,075 for 540kg (£1.99 per kg), £870 for 420kg (£2.07 per kg), £775 for 362kg (£2.14 per kg), £615 for 254kg (£2.42 per kg) and £595 for 242kg (£2.46 per kg).

Bullocks selling to £1,185 for 566kg (£2.09 per kg).

Cow with calf at foot sold from £705, £1,120, £1,190, £1,365 to a top price of £1,660 (Limousin).

More quality stock needed to meet demand.

Heifers: Maghera producer 540kg, £1,075 (Belgian Blue); Swatragh producer 416kg, £840 (Charolais); 410kg, £820 (Charolais); 386kg, £815 (Belgian Blue); 464kg, £950 (Limousin); 410kg, £850 (Limousin); 420kg, £870 (Limousin); Portglenone producer 458kg, £900 (Limousin); 440kg, £750 (Limousin); Kesh producer 306kg, £620 (Charolais); 288kg, £500 (Charolais); 308kg, £550 (Limousin); 310kg, £580 (Charolais); 310kg, £510 (Charolais); 292kg, £480 (Limousin); 352kg, £600 (Charolais); 276kg, £470 (Limousin); 304kg, £525 (Hereford); 306kg, £500 (Limousin); 284kg, £550 (Charolais); Garvagh producer 362kg, £775 (Charolais); 342kg, £615 (Charolais); Claudy producer 480kg, £950 (Charolais); Maghera producer 254kg, £615 (Limousin); Magherafelt producer 242kg, £595 (Limousin); 264kg, £445 (Limousin); Moneymore producer 402kg, £730 (Charolais).

Sheep: An outstanding show of 1,700 quality sheep were presented at the weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday, July 22nd, witnessing top prices being paid.

Well fleshed ewes were highly sought after with several lots over £100 and with a top price of £110.00 being paid.

Rams topped at £90.00.

A small number of breeders topped at £180.00 for ewes with singles at foot.

Almost 1,300 lambs were presented, with many lots passing £86.00, and the top price of £90.00 being paid.

Other high sellers included 5 lambs 23.8kg at £89.80, 2 lambs 24.5kg at £89.20, 13 lambs 23.2kg at £87.00, 29 lambs 22.3kg at £86.80, 4 lambs 24kg at £86.50 and 22 lambs 23.25kg at £86.00.

More stock required to meet demand.

Sample prices:

Lambs: Maghera producer 1 lamb 26kg at £90.00 = 346p; 5 lambs 18.2kg at £70.80 = 389p; 2 lambs 21kg at £80.00 = 381p; Magherafelt producer 5 Lambs 23.8kg at £89.80 = 377p; Desertmartin producer 2 lambs 24.5kg at £89.20 = 364p; 12 lambs 21.6kg at £77.20 = 357p; 13 lambs 16.7kg at £65.80 = 394p; Moneymore producer 1 lamb 28kg at £89.20 = 319p; Maghera producer 13 lambs 23.2kg at £87.00 = 375p; Magherafelt producer 29 Lambs 22.3kg at £86.80 = 389p; 6 lambs 22.3kg at £86.80 = 389p; Maghera producer 4 lambs 24kg at £86.50 =360p; Dungiven producer 19 lambs 23.5kg at £86.00 = 366p; Kilrea producer 22 Lambs 23.4kg at £86.00 = 368p; Swatragh producer 10 lambs 23.8kg at £86.00 = 361p; 22 Lambs 23.25kg at £86.00 = 370p; Portglenone producer 6 lambs 24.6kg at £85.80 = 349p; Maghera producer 6 lambs 24kg at £85.50 = 358p; Ballymena producer 21 lambs 23.2kg at £85.50 = 369p; Limavady producer 28 Lambs 23.5kg at £85.00 = 362p; Ballymoney producer 18 Lambs 23.6kg at £85.00 = 360p; Derry producer 6 lambs 22.8kg at £84.20 = 369p; Dungiven producer 30 lambs 22.4kg at £84.80 = 379p; Limavady producer 8 lambs 22.3kg at £84.50 = 379p; 2 Lambs 22kg at £84.00 = 382p; Aghadowey producer 11 lambs 23kg at £84.00 = 365p; Kilrea producer 7 lambs 22kg at £84.00 = 382p; Tobermore producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £83.50 = 371p; Garvagh producer 3 lambs 22kg at £83.00 = 377p; 7 lambs 22kg at £80.00 = 364p; Coleraine producer 14 Lambs 22.7kg at £82.50 = 363p; Kilrea producer 10 lambs 22.6kg at £82.00 = 363p; Magherafelt producer 1 lamb 22kg at £81.00 = 368p; Maghera producer 1 Lamb 21kg at £80.50 = 383p; Swatragh producer 1 lamb 22kg at £80.00 = 364p; 11 lambs 18.2kg at £67.20 = 364p; Portglenone producer 7 lambs 22kg at £79.50 = 361p; Maghera producer 48 lambs 21.5kg at £79.00 = 367p; 19 lambs 21.5kg at £75.00 = 349p; Kilrea producer 10 lambs 21.5kg at £78.00 = 363p; Dungiven producer 18 lambs 19kg at £71.80 = 378p; 13 lambs 16kg at £61.50 = 384p; Ballykelly producer 18 lambs 19kg at £70.50 = 371p; Draperstown producer 14 lambs 18.4kg at £68.80 = 374p; Rasharkin producer 4 Lambs 15.3kg at £65.50 = 428p; 10 lambs 14.2kg at £52.50 = 370p; Crumlin producer 11 lambs 13kg at £50.80 = 391p; Draperstown producer 16 lambs 11.3kg at £47.50 = 420p.

Ewes: Swatragh producer 1 Texel at £110.

Ewes with lamb: Draperstown producer £180.

Rams: Maghera producer £90.