Top quality spring lambs on offer at Massereene Mart

Good numbers of top quality spring lambs were on offer at Monday’s sales at Massereene Mart with all buyers keen to purchase resulting in a tremendous trade.

The top price went to a regular Randalstown producer selling a pen of Charollais lambs weighing 21kg selling for £105 = 500p per kg H/W.

Another big offering of cast ewes sold up to £127 for Texels, fat rams selling up to £145.

Lamb prices: Randalstown producer 14 lambs 21kg at £105 = 500p. Crumlin producer 3 lambs 20kg at £98.50 = 493p. Crumlin producer 8 lambs 19.5kg at £96 = 492p. Crumlin producer 11 lambs 20kg at £98 = 490p. Nutts Corner producer 9 lambs 21kg at £103 = 490p. Glenarm producer 6 lambs 20kg at £98 = 490p. Dundrod producer 6 lambs 20.5kg at £100.50 = 490p. Larne producer 14 lambs 18kg at £88 = 489p. Ballyutoag producer 9 lambs 22.5kg at £109 = 484p. Carrowdore producer 20 lambs 22kg at £106.50 = 484p. Antrim producer 5 lambs 21.5kg at £103 = 479p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 22kg at £107.50 = 489p. Templepatrick producer 13 lambs 22.5kg at £107 = 476p. Antrim producer 13 lambs 21kg at £100 = 476p. Dundrod producer 3 lambs 20.5kg at £97 = 473p. Doagh producer 11 lambs 22.5kg at £105.50 = 469p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 22kg at £103 = 468p. Crumlin producer 26 lambs 22.5kg at £105 = 467p. Ballyclare producer 7 lambs 23kg at £107.50 = 467p. Glenavy producer 3 lambs 22kg at £102 = 464p. Ballymena producer 42 lambs 20.5kg at £95 = 463p. Comber producer 21 lambs 21kg at £97 = 462p. Kells producer 10 lambs 20.5kg at £95 = 463p. Carnlough producer 6 lambs 21.5kg at £99 = 460p. Antrim producer 71 lambs 23.5kg at £108 = 460p. Antrim producer 7 lambs 23.5kg at £108 = 460p. Crumlin producer 28 lambs 23kg at £105 = 457p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 23kg at £105 = 457p. Crumlin producer 21 lambs 22.5kg at £103 = 458p a complete clearance with all lambs sold to average £104 per head.

In the cast ewe ring good well fleshed lots meeting a strong demand, Donaghadee producer single Texel at £127. Antrim producer 7 Charollais at £119. Cookstown producer 12 Suffolks at £110. Dungiven producer 21 Texels at £109. Groomsport producer 2 Texels at £100. Crumlin producer 10 Suffolks at £97. Antrim producer single Texel at £97. Ballymena producer 2 Suffolks at £95. Antrim producer single Texel at £92. Cookstown producer Suffolk at £90.

RAMS: Cookstown producer Suffolk at £145. Donaghadee producer Texel at £109. Armagh producer Suffolk at £105. Antrim producer 2 Charollais at £103.