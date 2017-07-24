Very strong demand for cattle at Clogher Mart

A much larger entry of 1,114 cattle came under the hammer this week at Clogher Mart with a very strong demand reported for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring cow heifers sold to £210 for a 600kg Limousin, £207 for a 640kg Limousin, £199 for a 590kg Charolais and £197 for a 510kg Limousin.

Beef cows sold to £206 for 760kg Limousin, £197 for a 620kg Limousin, £192 for a 570kg Charolais and £182 for a 720kg Charolais.

Friesian cows sold to £134 for 760kg top 20 average for cows and cow heifers this week was £182.

LEADING PRICES IN THIS SECTION: Mountfield producer 600kg Limousin to £210. Dromore (Co Tyrone) producer 640kg Limousin to £2,007 and 620kg Limousin to £197. Annaghmore producer 760kg Limousin to £206. Pomeroy producer 590kg Charolais to £199 and 570kg Belgian Blue to £170. Fivemiletown producer 510kg Limousin to £197. Cookstown producer 570kg Charolais to £192. Ballygawley producer 590kg Limousin to £190. Galbally producer 720kg Charolais to £182 and 690kg Charolais to £173. Dungannon producer 670kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £182. Trillick producer 550kg Limousin to £182. Ballygawley producer 660kg Charolais to £179 and 670kg Limousin to £178. Fintona producer 570kg Belgian Blue to £178. Augher producer 730kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £175. Caledon producer 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £174. Dromore (Co Tyrone) producer 680kg Charolais to £174. Kilkeel producer 780kg Limousin to £174.

Other quality lots sold from £138 to £172 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £112 to £134 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £124 to £134 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £110 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £55 to £76 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 750kg Charolais to £161. 760kg Belgian Blue to £148. 880kg Limousin to £147. 950kg Charolais to £144. 960kg Charolais to £144. 770kg Limousin to £141. 880kg Limousin to £140. 940kg Aberdeen Angus to £133. 890kg Charolais to £131. 680kg Ayrshire to £113.

FAT STEERS (overage): 880kg Simmental to £185. 730kg Charolais to £182. 610kg Limousin to £180. 550kg Simmental to £178. 590kg Limousin to £175. 510kg Charolais to £172. 680kg Limousin to £170. 600kg Friesian to £168. 540kg Friesian to £164. 570kg Friesian to £162. Other Friesians sold from £112 to £132 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS (underage): 690kg Limousin to £225. 460kg Limousin to £222. 720kg Charolais to £218. 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £215. 500kg Limousin to £213. 550kg Belgian Blue to £203. 660kg Charolais to £202. 600kg Limousin to £200. 830kg Charolais to £198. 500kg Limousin to £196. 650kg Simmental to £195. 400kg Hereford to £186. 490kg Saler to £177. 1,050kg Simmental to £176. 520kg Friesian to £138.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 590kg Limousin to £220. 590kg Simmental to £206. 740kg Charolais to £193. 370kg Belgian Blue to £190. 370kg Limousin to £180. 660kg Simmental to £180. 440kg Ayrshire to £147. 450kg Ayrshire to £140. 540kg Holstein to £128. 470kg Friesian to £120.

STORE BULLOCKS: Good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,520 for a 710kg Charolais and 630kg Limousin to £1345 for B Cairns, Dromore (Co. Down), Augher producer 710kg Charolais to £1,490, 720kg Charolais to £1,460, 700kg Charolais to £1,440 and 750kg Charolais to £1,400. A Keys, Ballygawley 740kg Simmental to £1,470. W J and G Falls, Aughnacloy 660kg Simmental to £1,375, 630kg Limousin to £1,345 and 600kg Limousin to £1,295. Roy Hall, Fivemiletown 700kg Charolais to £1,355, 660kg Charolais to £1,345, 610kg Charolais to £1,300 and 640kg Charolais to £1,275. I Whiteman, Newtownbutler 590kg Limousin to £1,350, 640kg Limousin to £1,330 and 610kg Limousin to £1,290. A Brown, Donaghmore 560kg Limousin to £1,305 and 590kg Limousin to £1,300. D J Doherty, Enniskillen 540kg Simmental to £1,280.

MED WEIGHT STORES410KG TO 500KG: D Molloy, Coalisland 470kg Simmental to £1,085. F McStay, Lurgan 490kg Simmental to £1,050, 500kg Limousin to £1,045, 470kg Limousin to £1,015, 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £980, 480kg Simmental to £930 and 440kg Limousin to £920. D H Doherty, Enniskillen 480kg Limousin to £1,040. J V Moore, Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1,025. J McStay, Lurgan 470kg Belgian Blue to £995, 480kg Limousin to £980, 450kg Limousin to £950, 450kg Simmental to £935, 460kg Simmental, Blonde d’Aquitaine to £950. S Bingham, Augher 480kg Limousin to £940.

STORE HEIFERS: A very strong demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,385 for a 620kg Charolais and 640kg Charolais to £1,280 for M/S O and A McGready, Dungannon. P L McCaffery, Derrylin 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,365 and 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,360. P J Kelly Ballygawley 640kg Charolais to £1,355 and 590kg Charolais to £1,285. A Black, Cookstown 600kg Limousin to £1,345 and 590kg Charolais to £1,325. W S Hall, Magheraveely 590kg Charolais to £1,340, 610kg Charolais to £1,300, 570kg Limousin to £1,275, 560kg Charolais to £1,260 and 580kg Charolais to £1,245. A and N Gervais, Clogher 580kg Limousin to £1275. George Potts, Dungannon 550kg Limousin to £1,275 and 570kg Limousin to £1,225. T McClean, Galbally 540kg Limousin to £1250. Keady producer 570kg Charolais to £1,245. Armagh producer 610kg Limousin to £1,220.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: M Gormley, Sixmilecross 490kg Limousin to £1,130 and 410kg Limousin to £895. P McDonald, Tempo 440kg Limousin to £1,065. S Gallen, Castlederg 470kg Limousin to £1,045 and 470kg Belgian Blue to £975. N McNutt, Dungannon 460kg Charolais to £1,030. S Kelly, Loughgall 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,000. P McCaffery, Trillick 490kg Simmental to £1,000 and 480kg Simmental to £940. F O Rourke, Rosslea 480kg Charolais to £995. F Grimley, Milford, Armagh 460kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £995 and 480kg Limousin to £870. J Wilson, Clogher 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £950, 500kg Limousin to £940, 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 420kg Limousin to £900. D McFarland, Beragh 430kg Charolais to £900.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: D McFarland, Beragh 390kg Limousin to £890, 380kg Charolais to £880 and 360kg Limousin to £780. Killylea producer 390kg Simmental to £850, 350kg Simmental to £830, 350kg Limousin to £795, 390kg Limousin to £790, 340kg Simmental to £700, 330kg Hereford to £635 and 370kg Hereford to £600. A G McGovern, Fivemiletown 390kg Charolais to £845. F Grimley, Milford Armagh 350kg Charolais to £760. K Burrows, Cookstown 370kg Limousin to £760. L Mavitty, Enniskillen 300kg Charolais to £690. R Clarke, Lisnaskea 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £655 and 390kg Hereford to £650.

WEANLINGS: A larger turnout sold easily to a very brisk demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,175 for a 560kg Limousin and 450kg Limousin to £915 for a Keady producer. A Shortt, Omagh 400kg Charolais to £1,135, 330kg Limousin to £950 and 350kg Limousin to £890. M Connelly, Clogher 430kg Charolais to £1,105. G Moane, Cooneen 440kg Charolais to £1,055, M Clerkin, Rosslea 370kg Charolais to £1,035 and 400kg Charolais to £965. B McCullagh, Greencastle 330kg Limousin to £1,000, 300kg Charolais to £980 and 290kg Limousin to £940. W R Adams, Fivemiletown 360kg Augher 300kg Limousin to £880 and 280kg Limousin to £875. M Connelly, Clogher 430kg Charolais to £960 and 330kg Charolais to £750. J Richardson, Portadown 380kg Limousin to Limousin to £885 and 310kg Limousin to £840. J McHugh, Boho 430kg Limousin to £880 and 370kg Limousin to £835. G Gilbride, Maguiresbridge 310kg Limousin to £770. A Shortt, Omagh 310kg Limousin to £735.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A very keen demand this week with Dungannon producer R Givan selling a calved heifer to make £1,570. An Armagh producer sold a second calver to reach £1,540. J G Hunter, Trillick sold an Ayrshire Hereford or Aberdeen Angus bulls. Older cows sold to £870 for a Dungannon producer. Maiden heifers sold to £650 for a Dungannon producer.

BREEDING BULLS: S J Kelly, Dungannon £1,700 for pedigree registered Charolais. (born 22/10/15).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: 109 lots in this section sold to a very strong demand especially for quality lots with D Hutchinson, Newtownbutler selling a 2010 cow and bull calf to £2,070. Roly Hadden, Dungannon £2,000 for second calver and heifer calf £1,760, £1,540 and £1,510 for heifers with bull calves. P J Haughey, Omagh £1,870 and £1,640 for heifers with bull calves. G Munroe, Carrickmore £1,840 and £1,310 for 2010 cows and bull calves and £1,790 for heifer and bull calf. W R Nesbitt, Armagh £1,750 for heifer and bull calf. R McCullagh, Omagh £1,605 for 08 cow and heifer calf, £1,545 for 09 cow and bull calf and £1,300 for 2010 cow and heifer calf. B D Breen, Eskra £1,600 and £1,325 for heifers and bull calves, £1,380 and £1,300 for heifers with heifer calves. R Jones, Monea £1,470 for heifer and bull calf. Lots of other outfits sold from £1,020 to £1,300. A selection of incalf heifers from F McElroy, Augher sold from £1,235 to £1,500. P Cassidy, Augher sold another batch of incalf heifers from £1,220 to £1,350. Lots of other Incalf cows and heifers sold from £855 to £1,155. Saturday, July 29th special entry of 20 mostly red/white Simmmental cows, third calvers (born 2012 and 2013)with March Shorthorn calves at foot with some cows already served again to the pedigree registered Shorthorn bull sale at 1pm in suckler ring.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: Another large entry sold easily to a keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £530 and £515 for Charolais from a Dungannon producer. J W McFarland, Trillick £485, £440 and £400 for Limousin. P Quinn, Coalisland £435 for Belgian Blue. T Donohoe, Derrylin £420 for Char. R McKenna Fivemiletown £415 for Charolais. Patrick McNally, Clogher £405 each for three Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFERS: B McBride, Trillick £550 for Simmental and £455 for Charolais, R J Crawford, Clogher £490 and £440 for Charolais. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £425 for Charolais. Dungannon producer £425, £412 and £405 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED BULLS: E Quinn, Dungannon £670 for Limousin. M/S E and P Flood, Emyvale £660 for Charolais. H Williamson, Fivemiletown £650 for Charolais. R J Crawford, Clogher £640 and £590 for Charolais. D Mitchell, Eskra £635 for Belgian Blue and £545 for Limousin. Pomeroy producer £600, £570 and £530 for Charolais. William Wilson, Dungannon £580 for Hereford, £460 for Shorthorn and £450 for Aberdeen Angus. V Keys, Dromore £560 for Limousin. H McGlynn, Castlederg £560 for Saler. A Dickie, Tempo £520 for Limousin.

REARED HEIFERS: J Keys, Clogher £765, £760, £730, £650, £620 and £605 for Charolais also £760 for Aberdeen Angus, £665 and £600 for Limousin. E Quinn, Dungannon £670 for Limousin. A McGovern, Newtownbutler £620 and £580 for Charolais. M/S E and P Flood, Emyvale £590 for Charolais. E Cassidy, Rosslea £585 for Charolais. Lisbellaw producer £560 for Charolais.