Weanling calves sell £540 over their weight at Rathfriland Co-Op

The largest entry of cattle this winter so far last Friday at Rathfriland Co-Op saw weanling calves sell to £540 over their weight for a 450k Ch heifer at £990 from Warrenpoint.

The same farmer reached £835 for a 390k Ch male with others at 380k at £820, 350k at £815, 370k at £795, 330k at £700. Annaclone farmer: 316k at £730, 284k at £650. Finnis farmer: 396k at £805. Millford farmer: 360k at £780, 328k at £710 etc.

A larger entry of heifers cleared up to £990 for a 524k lot from Newry. Downpatrick farmer: 396k at £890 and 394k at £890. Dromara farmer: 416k at £875.

The bullock section topped at £1285 for a 652k Lim from Backaderry. A second lot from this farm sold at £1270 for 634k. Ballynahinch farmer: 432k at £945 and 420k at £820. Tullyframe farmer: 296k at £615, 284k at £585 and 262k at £550.

Suckler cows sold to £1405 for a second calver with a Lim calf at foot from a Castlewellan farm.

Springing cows sold to £1210 and £1110 from Edenagarry.

A batch of Her springing heifers from Annaclone topped at £1030.

Fat cows sold to £910 for a 686k lot from Downpatrick.

The dropped calf section contained a number of calves up to six months old. These sold to £580 with a further two at £570 each. They were all Lim bull calves.

Ch heifer calves sold to £440 twice from Castlewellan. Gilford farmer: 2 BB bulls at £425 and £405. Castlewellan farmer: Lim bull at £390. Newry farmer: Sim bull at £385 and Her bulls to £340 from a Bessbrook farm.

A larger entry of sheep on Tuesday evening included more ewes with lambs at foot.

These sold to £175 for farmers from Lisnamulligan and Newcastle.

Hoggets sold to £85.50 for 28.5k from Dromara.

Five lots of hoggets sold at £85 each. 120 fat ewes sold to a maximum price of £98.

HOGGETS: Dromara farmer: 28.5k at £85.50. Katesbridge farmer: 27k at £85. Kilkeel farmer: 27k at £85. Loughbrickland farmer: 31k at £85. Backaderry farmer: 30k at £85. Benagh farmer: 26.5k at £84. Ballyward farmer: 40 hoggets 26.5k at £84. Rathfriland farmer: 65 hoggets 25k at £83. Kilkeel farmer: 24k at £84.

FAT EWES: Kilkeel farmer: £98. Castlewellan farmer: £94. Benagh farmer: £91. Kilkeel farmer: 12 ewes at £89. Crossgar farmer: £87. Dromore farmer: £85. Fedney, Kilkeel and Katesbridge farmers all sold ewes at £84 each.

BREEDERS: Ewes with two lambs at foot from £142 to £175 eg Newcastle farmer: 1 ewe with 2 lambs at £175. Lisnamulligan farmer: ewe with double £175, another double £172, another double £165. Singles sold to £135, £132 and £130 on several occasions.