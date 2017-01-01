Book online now for arable growers conference

Plans are progressing well for the 2017 ‘Adapting to Change’ conference for arable growers.

This all day conference jointly organised by CAFRE, Ulster Arable Society and the Ulster Farmers’ Union on Tuesday, January 10, will provide arable growers with an update on current agronomy and business management issues.

The morning session will include the following:

- Opening address - Michelle McIlveen – Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs

- Keynote speaker – Matt Dempsey – Former editor of the Irish Farmers’ Journal

- ‘Brexit – Potential for change’ - Tom Hind – Chief Strategy Officer, AHDB

- ‘Effect of changes to agrochemical registration on product availability’- Louise Brinkworth, Product Stewardship Manager, Dow AgroSciences UK

- ‘Changing approach to weed control IPM Brome control’ - Leigh McClean, Crops Development Adviser, CAFRE

- Discussion session

The afternoon session will include the following:

- ‘Adapting to Change on a NI Arable Farm’ – John Best, Arable Grower, Acton House, Poyntzpass

- ‘Changing Farm Structures to aid Succession planning’ – Tom Curran, Farm Structures Specialist Teagasc Moorepark

- ‘Key changes to arable recommendation as a result of RB209 review’ – Dr Pete Berry – Head of Crop Physiology ADAS

- Farmer Debate & Discussion - Allan Chambers & Richard Kane, facilitated by Andy Doyle tillage editor, Irish Farmers’ Journal

The event cost is £25 (includes tea/coffee on arrival, buffet lunch and afternoon tea/coffee). If booking after 5th January, cost is £30. Ulster Arable Society members are entitled to a £5 refund on attendance at the AGM.

Book online via: www.ufuni.org/events

BASIS points and NRoSO points applied for and this is also a qualifying KTT event for the cereal and potato Business Development Groups (BDG). Attendees must ensure they sign the relevant registers on the day.

If you have difficulty booking online, please contact Angela Scott at UFU HQ on 028 9037 0222. Note: Places cannot be reserved and payment in full is required at the time of booking by credit or debit card.

For conference speakers or facilities queries contact: CAFRE KT admin on 02894426790 or Email: kt.admin@daera-ni.gov.uk