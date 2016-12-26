Busy year for East Tyrone

Once again it has proven an extremely busy year for the East Tyrone Group of The Ulster Farmers’ Union.

On Tuesday, September 13, the group visited the farm of Mr Eric Reid, Richhill. Eric provided an excellent example of how he is using herd health to maximise performance within his beef herd. The group were provided with up-to-date information on the bolus trials that Eric is undertaking on his farm and the benefits this has had to herd health and efficiency.

Allan Downes Financial Advisor for NFU Mutual

The group would like to thank Eric and his family for the farm visit and excellent meal we enjoyed at the Scullery Restaurant owned by the Reid family.

The East Tyrone group organised the Co Tyrone dinner dance, held in Silverbirch Hotel Omagh on Friday, November 25. The group had a very enjoyable evening with all proceeds from the event being donated to Parkinson’s UK. A special thanks to all those who made a donation, provided a prize or attended the event. Parkinson’s UK is very appreciative of our support, with all proceeds being used for Parkinson’s patients within Co Tyrone.

At the December meeting saw Jason Rankin and Steven Morrison from Agrisearch address members during which they discussed the work of AgriSearch and the current Northern Ireland livestock industries Data Hub project.

Looking towards the January meeting the group have invited Kate Ervine, of JPH Law, and Allan Downes, NFU Mutual financial adviser, to discuss succession planning. This is a very important topic for farming families and we would encourage all members to attend this informative event held in the Royal Hotel on Tuesday, January 10, at 8pm. If you require any further information on this meeting please contact Nicola at the office on 028 86762632.

Finally, the group would like to wish all their members a very happy Christmas and a peaceful 2017. If you have not received your UFU diary or wall planner for 2017 please call to the office to collect your copy.