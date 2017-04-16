Centenary memorabilia

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is putting out a call for memorabilia from the last 100 years in the run up to their centenary year in 2018.

The UFU are looking for a range of pictures or items from the past 100 years that show either the workings of the UFU office and staff or farming through the years. The items will be used to celebrate our centenary year and how farming has developed in this time with the assistance of the UFU.

You will be able to bring your items in to either your local UFU office or to headquarters before the end of September this year. By bringing your materials in you are allowing for them to be used on UFU promotional materials. If you need any further information please contact Heather at heather@ufuhq.com