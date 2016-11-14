Entries for Farm Sprayer Operator of the Year competition

UFU Deputy President, Victor Chestnutt, is encouraging local sprayer operators to step up and enter the Farm Sprayer Operator of the Year Competition.

The 2017 Farm Sprayer Operator of the Year competition is looking for the UK’s best sprayer operator. Applications close on 30th November 2016 and with NRoSO points up for grabs in stage 2 of the competition there is more reason to enter this year than ever before.

The winner will receive an expenses paid study tour to a European country plus the coveted Farm Sprayer Operator of the Year trophy. Six finalists will receive expenses paid trips for two to Cereals 2017 and invitations to the Awards Dinner. 20 runners up will receive free ticket to Cereals 2017.

The Voluntary Initiative is also encouraging sprayer operators to take part in the competition. There is also the opportunity for agronomists, manufacturers and anyone else involved in agriculture to nominate anyone deserving of consideration. FOOSTY entrants often find that their involvement enhances their professional careers and helps connect them with other sprayer operators across the country.

Enter the competition https://agriwebmedia.wufoo.com/forms/md4yu741a5bwf4/or nominate https://agriwebmedia.wufoo.com/forms/fsooty-2017-nominations/