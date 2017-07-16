Farm Safety Partnership innovation awards

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has teamed up with HSENI, NFU Mutual and DAERA for the 2017 Farming Life and Danske Bank awards.

The award, sponsored by the Farm Safety Partnership affiliate, is open to any individual that has made substantial or long-term contributions to the health and safety of Northern Ireland’s farming community. Please note: nominations must be received by Farming Life by Monday, August 21.

This award recognises the outstanding commitment to improving farm safety. Each nominee will be judged against the following criteria:

Provide examples which demonstrate how your personal commitment to farm safety has helped to maintain your own safety and those of others.

Provide a brief description of an innovative idea, practice or product which supports best practice in promoting farm safety and demonstrate the clear benefits.

Outline the range of activities you have been involved in which show your enthusiasm for communicating the importance of farm safety.

So whether you are a business, organisation or a farmer, the UFU would encourage you to put forward the ideas you have put into practice to help improve safety on farm, making them a safer place.

For more information on how to nominate and about the Farming Life and Danske Bank Awards visit www.jpnievents.co.uk/events/farming-life-awards/categories.php The UFU would urge as many nominations as possible.