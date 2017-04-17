Final call to enter UFU photographic competition

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is calling on its membership to enter it photographic competition, open to all its members.

This is part of the plans for the UFU to celebrate its centenary in 2018. To mark that it will produce a calendar, using members’ photographs. The theme will be ‘The beauty of farming through the generations’.

The UFU says that with its members farming all types of enterprises across Northern Ireland they are in a unique position to highlight what makes the industry special, and its contribution to shaping and maintaining the countryside.

The best photos will be displayed on the UFU stand at Balmoral Show and all visitors will be eligible to vote on the top 12 for the calendar.

There is also a cash prize for the top three winning photos: 1st place £75; 2nd place £50; 3rd place £25

There is no limit to the number of pictures that can be submitted. They do not need to be new, but they must be submitted by the person who took them. Pictures should be sent to heatherstewart@ufuhq.com in Jpeg format before Friday 21 April. Those entering the competition are confirming that their photographs can be used in the UFU calendar and for any other UFU promotional activities.