Kenneth and David take up lead roles

Mid Antrim Group members have had a varied and enjoyable Winter Programme this year.

In February we had our AGM when Kenneth Wilson was voted in as our chairman and David Gillespie as our vice chairman for the next two years.

After the AGM, which was conducted by Derek Lough, UFU Membership Director, Derek gave a short presentation on membership services. This was followed by Ernest O’Hara who showed videos from past Ballymena Shows and photos of our group activities over the past years.

In March we had our annual day out and this year we went to the scenic Richhill where in the morning we visited NC Engineering and in the afternoon we visited the beef farm of Eric Reid. Both visits were very enjoyable and gave a detailed explanation of their businesses and difficulties they face.

We would like to thank all our members who called in for a cup of tea at the Ballymena Show, the ladies of 2nd Broughshane PW who provided the light refreshments and to our Deputy President Victor Chesnutt who spent all day on our stand. We congratulate the work Robert Dick and his team put into running the Ballymena show. We had a P&O Ferry crossing competition to name the pig and the winner was Oliver Calderwood. Runner up was Tim Condy.

Our next meeting for the group committee is organised for Tuesday, June 28, at 2pm in our office to plan for the next winter programme. We are running our Winter barley competition the week beginning June 12. If you would like to enter please contact the office.

Date for your diary is Friday, October 27, when the County Antrim Steak night will be held in the Tullyglass Hotel with music from Cliona Hagan. Please check nearer the time with your local offices to book tickets for what will be a very enjoyable night.