Lisburn grower wins 2017 Spring Barley Competition

The Ulster Farmers’ Union along with the sponsors Syngenta, sponsors of the UFU Spring Barley Cereal Competition, have again paid recognition to the first class growers here in Northern Ireland.

This year a prestigious first place was awarded to Harry Simpson and Sons of the UFU Lagan Group with their high quality crop of spring barley topping the judges’ score sheets. Securing a close second place was Raymond, David & William Wilson of the Ards group. A respectable third place was then awarded to Robert Maxwell of the Donard group.

On behalf of the 2017 judges, Robin Bolton (CAFRE) said: “Once again the judges found the standard to be very high with all entries worthy of a place in the final. The late planting in the north of the province had impacted yield potential in this area with crops having fewer tillers.

“All three winners were from the south east of the province and combined very high yield potential with excellent disease and weed control. The judges would like to congratulate the winners in particular but also all the entrants on their excellent fields of spring barley.”

Raymond Hillman on behalf of sponsors Syngenta noted that the spring barley competition was judged in perfect conditions this year. “The 2017 judging panel consisted of Robin Bolton, Charles Acheson and myself. Due to the high quality of the entries we had a very tough task separating the winning entries. Harry Simpson and Sons’ crop of Planet excelled overall. His knowledge on the combined agronomy and other aspects of cereal growing must be congratulated.”

UFU deputy president Victor Chestnutt praised the efforts of farmers who had produced excellent crops, noting that the spring barley competition had been closely fought between the top growers in Northern Ireland.

Victor said: “The standard of entries was once again exceptionally high and all finalists deserve recognition for the high quality crop they produce. I would like to thank sponsors Syngenta for their support of the UFU cereals competition and also extend thanks to our UFU members and group office teams who made the competition possible.”