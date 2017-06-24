Plenty of events ahead for South Londonderry group members

South Londonderry group began the year with the revamped President’s Roadshow in the Roe Park Resort, Limavady.

The new and more informal format was popular with everyone who attended.

In February, the group then had a successful AGM, with a visit from the Bank of Ireland and a talk by Richard Primrose on the various issues faced in managing farm finances, which can vary greatly depending on the type of farm enterprise.

The AGM was then held, with a new chair and vice-chair of the group being elected. Ian Brown was elected into the chair, while David Keatley was elected to vice-chair. On behalf of the group we wish Ian and David well in their new roles. We also wish to thank the outgoing chair Alastair Sampson for his hard work over the past two years.

For any member with Spring Barley, Winter Wheat or Oats, entries are still open for the UFU Cereals Competition until 19th July. Entries are now closed for Winter Barley.

We want to remind everyone of upcoming events: tonight (24th June) at 7.30pm there is a county event at Frank Owens, Limavady, where there will be a Steak BBQ and Dance. Tickets are £20. On Monday 26th June at 2pm, there will be a Brexit forum held for the South Londonderry and East Tyrone groups at Billy Armstrong’s, Prospect House, Coagh Road, Stewartstown. This is a great opportunity for your views to influence the future shape of farming in a time of change, with President Barclay Bell and Chief Executive Wesley Aston hosting.

If you are not currently a member of the group, and are a farmer in the Mid-Ulster area, why not get involved and contact the Group office on 028 7963 2127.