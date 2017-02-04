South Antrim to host AGM at Greenmount

It has been a busy winter for UFU members in South Antrim, with a packed programme of events.

In November, the group was delighted to host the joint meeting with neighbouring groups in Ballyclare and Larne. The format was an open forum debating agriculture post Brexit.

The meeting was chaired by Richard Halleron with other speakers on the panel being David Wright, Tony O’Neill, Oliver McMullan and David Ford.

It was a very successful and interesting evening. The group would like to once again extend our thanks to all of the speakers. All who attended will agree that this was a very worthwhile event.

In December, members enjoyed a festive table quiz in the Ballymac Hotel. The quiz, popular as ever, attracted a good crowd.

Members enjoyed a festive supper and healthy competition made for an excellent evenings entertainment.

The next meeting will take place in Greenmount College, Antrim on Monday 13th February starting at 8pm when the group will hold its AGM. Derek Lough, from UFU, will be attending. We would like to encourage all members to attend.

Members should also bear in mind that the technical officer service is available. Cheryl Herdman is the group’s technical officer.

Cheryl is able to assist members with all sorts of queries from IACs queries to rights of way. If anyone needs assistance on such matters, please contact the office.

South Antrim UFU Group are organising a day trip later in the spring. Details of the trip are still to be finalised, but members will be notified by text message nearer the time. Please ensure that we have your mobile numbers and email addresses so that you can be informed of such events.

The team in the Crumlin office would like to take this opportunity to encourage as many members as possible to attend our February meeting.

Don’t forget the offer of a free body warmer for paying your subscription by direct debit.

Anyone with questions about the upcoming meeting, or any other UFU membership queries, please do not hesitate to contact Gyles, Zara or David in the Crumlin office.