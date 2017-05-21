Artana YFC make cheque presentation

This past Tuesday (May 16, 2017) was a special night in the Artana YFC calendar with the club holding its second ever prizegiving night.

This year to coincide with the 30th anniversary of their annual St Trinian’s event, the club decided to donate £30,000 to some charities and organisations from local community.

Member of Artana YFC making a cheque presentation. In attendance and receiving donations were Gaye Kerr from Angel Wishes, Hazel Gibson from Northern Ireland Children's Kidney Fund, Rachel Kerr from Cystic Fibrosis at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Maureen Kearney from PIPS Newry and Mourne, Ena McNeill from Fairhill Primary School and Mr Armstrong from Dromara Primary school

In attendance and receiving donations were Gaye Kerr from Angel Wishes, Hazel Gibson from Northern Ireland Children’s Kidney Fund, Rachel Kerr from Cystic Fibrosis at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Maureen Kearney from PIPS Newry and Mourne, Ena McNeill from Fairhill Primary School and Mr Armstrong from Dromara Primary school.

Tuesday night was also the annual presentation of the member of the year trophies which went to Hana Johnston, Oliveen O’Rourke, James O’Rourke, Aaron Hamill, Joshua Moore, Robin Poots, Gillian Corbett and William McCauley who won in their respective age groups with overall junior and senior members of the year going to Ellen O’Rourke and Niall McGreevy.