Busy summer for Coleraine YFC

The summer of 2017 has once again been a busy, competitive and fun one for the dedicated members of Coleraine YFC.

The first week of July saw members head off to Greenmount Agricultural College to compete in the Northern Ireland stockjudging finals.

Staff ready and waiting at the Coleraine YFC annuall barbecue

What a day they had, returning home with five first placings, eight second placings and two third placings, an incredible achievement and a credit to not only the members for their hard work and dedication but also to the coaches who willing give up their time to pass on their expertise.

Coleraine members were involved in the Co Londonderry Agricultural Show which took place in July.

The weekend began with members snapping up first place in the girls’ football, junior boys’ football and senior boys’ football competitions at the county sports night.

This success was continued through to Saturday when members turned their hands to some home industries, photography classes, PRO poster and chairman’s challenge competitions gaining many places throughout leading to an overall first place in the Young Farmers Cup, for the second year running.

Junior boys winning football team from Coleraine YFC at the Co Londonderry sports night

Members also helped steward alongside judges and assisted at the YFC stand at the show.

The first weekend in August saw the return of the ever popular Coleraine Young Farmers’ Club barbecue.

Once again this was an extremely well supported event, where everyone had a very enjoyable night of beats and banter.

Many thanks to Beatz Entertainment, everyone who came along to support and last but no means least, club members for their hard work and dedication to make the night a success.

The girls winning football team from Coleraine YFC at the Co Londonderry sports night

Members enjoyed a summer meeting which was combined with a family fun night at the end of August.

It was an evening of inflatables, slippery football and a barbecue, which both young and old members thoroughly enjoyed.

This fun-filled evening dusted off the cobwebs in time for getting stuck into a busy winter programme.

Coleraine Young Farmers’ Club kicked off the 2017/18 winter programme on Monday 11th September, with a night of games and information on the numerous competitions and opportunities the YFCU offer to their members throughout the year.

Slippy football fun for members of all ages

This was a very special meeting for the club as it was the first club meeting the club had held in their club hall since renovations began well over five years ago.

It was great to see both old and new faces joining the club ready to kick start, hopefully, what will turn out to be another successful year in the life of Coleraine YFC.

The next meeting will be held on Monday 25th September and is open to anyone who is between ages 11-30.

You don’t have to be a farmer, all the club ask is that you have a keen interest in joining a club which is part of the largest youth organisation in Northern Ireland.

For more information you can find the club on Facebook or contact the club secretary on 07542200801.

r For more photographs from Coleraine YFC click on www.farminglife.com

Coleraine YFC club secretary Ryan Adams showing everyone how it's done

Younger members Hannah, Alex and Ruby looking a tad wet

Coleraine YFC senior boys winning football team at the Co Londonderry sports night

'Eggciting' team activities to break the ice