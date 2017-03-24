City of Derry YFC annual dinner dance and prize distribution

On Saturday, March 4, City of Derry YFC had their Club Dinner Dance and Prize Distribution in the Belfray Country Inn.

It was a great night and it was great to see both young, old and past and present members out in full force.

Lynne Montgomery receiving the public speaking cup, silver tray and most competitions cup

Members kicked off their wellies and put on their dancing shoes for the band Plug & Dom.

On the night the club had an auction which raised £1,550. The club would like to thank all the sponsors who bought an item for auctioning.

A special thanks also goes to Richard Beattie for auctioneering.

Awards:

Ulster Young Farmer cups, left to right are Pippa Moore, over 18 cup, Gordon Crockett, Diane Smyth, under 18 cup, and Jack Gamble

Stockjudging cups

12 - 14: Matthew McCorkell

14 - 16: Iain Connell

16 - 18: Lewis Crockett

Catching up at the club dinner dance are (back row) Lowry Dunn and Mervyn Magee and (front row) James Killen, Jordan Parke, Stephen Kilpatrick and Ben Christi

18 - 21: Lynne Montgomery

21- 25: Gordon Crockett

Public speaking cup: Lynne Montgomery

Homemaker cup: Eddie Campbell

Silver tray: Lynne Montgomery

Ulster Young Farmer Competition

Under 18: Jack Gamble

Over 18: Gordon Crockett

Floral art cup: Jemma Gamble

Most promising new member: Russell Kelly

Senior club member of the year: Joel Eakin

Junior club member of the year: Matthew McCorkell

Best actor – (Anne Montgomery Shield): Lewis Crockett

Best attendance:

Gordon Crockett

Lewis Crockett

Tom Downey

Will Downey

Jemma Gamble

Russell Kelly

Matthew Lynch

Mervyn Magee

Jeff McCrea

Emma Montgomery

Lynne Montgomery

Cameron Nutt

Most competitions cup: Lynne Montgomery

City of Derry YFC have had a successful and enjoyable 2016/2017 which could not have been done without the dedication of their members.

The club would like to thank their members, families and sponsors for their support throughout the year.

The new committee has now taken on their new roles and are as follows:

President: Diane Smyth

Club leader: Gordon Crockett

Assistant club leader: Cameron Nutt

Club secretary: Lynne Montgomery

Assistant club secretary: Jemma Gamble

Club treasurer: Joel Eakin

Assistant club treasurer: Ellen McCollum

Club PRO: Emma Montgomery

Assistant PRO: Lewis Crockett

The club look forward to all the sports’ nights,stockjudging and summer barbecues.