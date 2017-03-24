City of Derry YFC annual dinner dance and prize distribution

On Saturday, March 4, City of Derry YFC had their Club Dinner Dance and Prize Distribution in the Belfray Country Inn.
It was a great night and it was great to see both young, old and past and present members out in full force.
Members kicked off their wellies and put on their dancing shoes for the band Plug & Dom.
On the night the club had an auction which raised £1,550. The club would like to thank all the sponsors who bought an item for auctioning.
A special thanks also goes to Richard Beattie for auctioneering.
Awards:
Stockjudging cups
12 - 14: Matthew McCorkell
14 - 16: Iain Connell
16 - 18: Lewis Crockett
18 - 21: Lynne Montgomery
21- 25: Gordon Crockett
Public speaking cup: Lynne Montgomery
Homemaker cup: Eddie Campbell
Silver tray: Lynne Montgomery
Ulster Young Farmer Competition
Under 18: Jack Gamble
Over 18: Gordon Crockett
Floral art cup: Jemma Gamble
Most promising new member: Russell Kelly
Senior club member of the year: Joel Eakin
Junior club member of the year: Matthew McCorkell
Best actor – (Anne Montgomery Shield): Lewis Crockett
Best attendance:
Gordon Crockett
Lewis Crockett
Tom Downey
Will Downey
Jemma Gamble
Russell Kelly
Matthew Lynch
Mervyn Magee
Jeff McCrea
Emma Montgomery
Lynne Montgomery
Cameron Nutt
Most competitions cup: Lynne Montgomery
City of Derry YFC have had a successful and enjoyable 2016/2017 which could not have been done without the dedication of their members.
The club would like to thank their members, families and sponsors for their support throughout the year.
The new committee has now taken on their new roles and are as follows:
President: Diane Smyth
Club leader: Gordon Crockett
Assistant club leader: Cameron Nutt
Club secretary: Lynne Montgomery
Assistant club secretary: Jemma Gamble
Club treasurer: Joel Eakin
Assistant club treasurer: Ellen McCollum
Club PRO: Emma Montgomery
Assistant PRO: Lewis Crockett
The club look forward to all the sports’ nights,stockjudging and summer barbecues.