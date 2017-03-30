Search

Co Londonderry top club - Moneymore YFC

The Co Londonderry Efficiency Awards were held recently.

Thanks go to all the assessors who judged all the different categories within the competition.

Co Londonderry senior member of the year - Danielle Black ( Coleraine YFC)

Thanks also to Kilrea YFC for hosting the tea and refreshments.

Well done to the following:

Pinta Princess: 1st - Lauren McIlroy, Kilrea YFC; 2nd - Alison Davis, Moneymore YFC; 3rd - Lucy Smyth, Coleraine YFC.

Junior member: 1st - Lauren McFarlane; 2nd - Mark Fullerton, Curragh YFC; 3rd - Sara Smyth, Coleraine YFC

Co Londonderry junior member of the year - Lauren McFarlane (Dungiven YFC)

Senior member: 1st - Danielle Black, Coleraine YFC; 2nd - Laura Smith, Garvagh YFC; 3rd - Katie Love, Dungiven YFC

Club leader: 1st - Zita Blair, Moneymore YFC; 2nd - James Purcell, Dungiven YFC; 3rd - Gordon Crockett, City of Derry YFC

Secretary: 1st - Lynne Montgomery, City of Derry YFC; 2nd - Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC; 3rd - Katie Love, Dungiven YFC

Treasurer: 1st - Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC; 2nd - Andy Nevin, Coleraine YFC; 3rd - Joel Eakin, City of Derry YFC.

Co Londonderry best club secretary - Lynne Montgomery (City of Derry YFC)

PRO: 1st - Laura Smith, Garvagh YFC; 2nd - Emma Montgomery, City of Derry YFC; 3rd - Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC.

Best club: 1st - Moneymore YFC; 2nd - City of Derry YFC; 3rd - Kilrea YFC.

J R Blair from Moneymore YFC also received a travel award from the county as he heads to Canada on an exchange later this year.

Co Londonderry best club treasurer - Stuart Mills (Moneymore YFC)

Lauren McIlroy Pinta Princess 2017

Co Londonderry best club leader - Zita Blair (Moneymore YFC)

J R Blair (Moneymore YFC) receiving a donation from Danielle Black for his travel award to Canada

Co Londonderry best club PRO - Laura Smith (Garvagh YFC)

