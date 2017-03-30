The Co Londonderry Efficiency Awards were held recently.

Thanks go to all the assessors who judged all the different categories within the competition.

Co Londonderry senior member of the year - Danielle Black ( Coleraine YFC)

Thanks also to Kilrea YFC for hosting the tea and refreshments.

Well done to the following:

Pinta Princess: 1st - Lauren McIlroy, Kilrea YFC; 2nd - Alison Davis, Moneymore YFC; 3rd - Lucy Smyth, Coleraine YFC.

Junior member: 1st - Lauren McFarlane; 2nd - Mark Fullerton, Curragh YFC; 3rd - Sara Smyth, Coleraine YFC

Co Londonderry junior member of the year - Lauren McFarlane (Dungiven YFC)

Senior member: 1st - Danielle Black, Coleraine YFC; 2nd - Laura Smith, Garvagh YFC; 3rd - Katie Love, Dungiven YFC

Club leader: 1st - Zita Blair, Moneymore YFC; 2nd - James Purcell, Dungiven YFC; 3rd - Gordon Crockett, City of Derry YFC

Secretary: 1st - Lynne Montgomery, City of Derry YFC; 2nd - Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC; 3rd - Katie Love, Dungiven YFC

Treasurer: 1st - Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC; 2nd - Andy Nevin, Coleraine YFC; 3rd - Joel Eakin, City of Derry YFC.

Co Londonderry best club secretary - Lynne Montgomery (City of Derry YFC)

PRO: 1st - Laura Smith, Garvagh YFC; 2nd - Emma Montgomery, City of Derry YFC; 3rd - Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC.

Best club: 1st - Moneymore YFC; 2nd - City of Derry YFC; 3rd - Kilrea YFC.

J R Blair from Moneymore YFC also received a travel award from the county as he heads to Canada on an exchange later this year.

Co Londonderry best club treasurer - Stuart Mills (Moneymore YFC)

Lauren McIlroy Pinta Princess 2017

Co Londonderry best club leader - Zita Blair (Moneymore YFC)

J R Blair (Moneymore YFC) receiving a donation from Danielle Black for his travel award to Canada