The Co Londonderry Efficiency Awards were held recently.
Thanks go to all the assessors who judged all the different categories within the competition.
Thanks also to Kilrea YFC for hosting the tea and refreshments.
Well done to the following:
Pinta Princess: 1st - Lauren McIlroy, Kilrea YFC; 2nd - Alison Davis, Moneymore YFC; 3rd - Lucy Smyth, Coleraine YFC.
Junior member: 1st - Lauren McFarlane; 2nd - Mark Fullerton, Curragh YFC; 3rd - Sara Smyth, Coleraine YFC
Senior member: 1st - Danielle Black, Coleraine YFC; 2nd - Laura Smith, Garvagh YFC; 3rd - Katie Love, Dungiven YFC
Club leader: 1st - Zita Blair, Moneymore YFC; 2nd - James Purcell, Dungiven YFC; 3rd - Gordon Crockett, City of Derry YFC
Secretary: 1st - Lynne Montgomery, City of Derry YFC; 2nd - Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC; 3rd - Katie Love, Dungiven YFC
Treasurer: 1st - Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC; 2nd - Andy Nevin, Coleraine YFC; 3rd - Joel Eakin, City of Derry YFC.
PRO: 1st - Laura Smith, Garvagh YFC; 2nd - Emma Montgomery, City of Derry YFC; 3rd - Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC.
Best club: 1st - Moneymore YFC; 2nd - City of Derry YFC; 3rd - Kilrea YFC.
J R Blair from Moneymore YFC also received a travel award from the county as he heads to Canada on an exchange later this year.