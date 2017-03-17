Collone YFC have a packed winter programme

Collone YFC have enjoyed a busy winter programme including visits to Sheepbridge bowling complex, a Halloween fright night in Armagh and Jump Box NI as well as hosting the annual hotel hooley and boilersuit party in the Armagh City Hotel.

Collone welcomed guests such as Andrew Gracey from Grassroots Challenge and the ‘Donkey’ from Grassmen along with Gleno Valley YFC and Tandragee JHS Junior YFC for exchange nights throughout the winter programme.

Members of Collone YFC who took part in the Grassroots Challenge

This year has seen a great increase in members’ participation in competitions with many progressing through to the next rounds.

Brooks Allen, Ian Walker and Leah Crozier progressed through to the next round for impromptu public speaking.

With over 15 members taking part in this year’s floral art it was great to see Chloe Hawthorne being placed third as this was her first time competing.

Collone YFC also saw three group debating teams take part in this year’s competition.

This year, Collone YFC’s chosen charity was the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance and the club have hosted numerous fundraisers raising a total of £1,350 for this very worthy cause, with the most recent being their hotel hooley.

Collone YFC would also like to say well done to the past committee members for their hard work and success.

To all the new members who were elected into positions the members wish you all the best for the coming year.

For more information on anything to do with the activities of Collone contact the club secretary Judith on 07821173331.