Garvagh YFC 80th anniversary year

Garvagh Young Farmers’ Club has updated their club tops for their 80th anniversary year.

The club would like to acknowledge Moneycarrie Engineering and Heathfield Contracts for their generous sponsorship of the new tops.

All members within the club are looking forward to a fruitful year celebrating the anniversary.

Garvagh YFC’s club year officially kicked off on with the first club meeting on Tuesday 12th September in Garvagh Community Building at 8pm.

For more information contact club secretary Laura on 07547747740.