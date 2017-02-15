Kilrea Young Farmers’ Club – Still keeping busy

Since the last report Kilrea Young Farmers’ Club have been continuing their busy schedule with club meetings and competitions.

The club enjoyed success at the group debating heats held at Magherafelt High School where the team of Abbie Canning, Adam Alexander and Timmy Davidson were placed 2nd in the 18-21 age group, well done.

Thanks to Linda Steele for preparing them for the competition.

Members of the club travelled to the county dinner where a good night was had – well done to all the members who received awards at this occasion.

The club held their annual carol service in Swatragh Presbyterian Church on Sunday 4th December where members took part in the service.

The collection on the evening of £270 is to be donated to the NI Cancer Fund for Children.

The club pass on their thanks to pianist Edith Reid, the Reverend Conway and the congregation of Swatragh Church and to Rosetta Campbell for making the mince pies and shortbread for the evening and Mrs Williamson for her assistance with the catering. Thanks to all who supported the event.

The following week the club then headed to take part in the annual choir festival held by YFCU.

Although no awards were won the members taking part enjoyed the experience and extend their thanks to Olivia Gordon, pianist on the occasion and to David Linton for leading the choir.

The next club meeting the club held their annual roving supper and again this proved to be very enjoyable given the delicious array of food put on for club members.

Many thanks to Mary McIlroy, Beth McCormick and Sara Mulholland for their delicious spreads and for their hospitality.

Kilrea club held another successful Boxing Night disco, in Burberries, Portrush which was well support by clubs near and far.

Starting off the New Year again, the fortnightly club meetings included an interesting talk from Seamus Dickson and Russell Rees from Fire and Rescue Service – thanks are extended to them for their informative talk.

Club members continue participating in competitions near and far.

A team represented Kilrea Club at the annual ten pin bowling competition held by Co Londonderry YFC committee and a team took part in penguin football for the prestigious wooden welly and were placed third – well done to both teams.

The club have recently been sporting their new club t-shirts which have been sponsored by Barenbrug UK and they extend their thanks to them for their sponsorship.

Practices have now started for Kilrea’s arts festival performance and if any members are interested please keep in touch with your club officials.

The club’s performance is to be held in Ballymoney High School on Thursday 16th February and tickets are available either through the club leader/secretary or via YFCU headquarters.

The club’s AGM was held on Monday 23rd January where the election of new office bearers took place.

The following were elected as the main office bearers: Club leader, Adam McCormick, secretary, Adam McCormick, treasurer, Lucinda Thompson, PRO, Ellen Alexander.

The AGM was conducted by Zita Blair from Moneymore YFC and thanks were extended to her.

Also thanks were extended to all outgoing office bearers and best wishes to all incoming office bearers and committee members.