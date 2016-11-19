Members of Mourne YFC go nuts for red squirrels

On 7th November Mourne Young Farmers’ Club took part in their second Grassroots Challenge.

This exciting youth empowerment initiative which is led by Ulster Wildlife provides young people with the skills, knowledge and confidence to give nature a helping hand in their local communities, through the delivery of ‘wild idea’ projects.

One of the squirrel boxes which was made by Mourne Young Farmers Club who took part in their second Grassroots Challenge

The club had a great night’s craic building squirrel feeders which were then donated to Red Squirrels United who do fantastic work throughout the Mourne area to ensure our native squirrels do not become extinct.

Members of Mourne YFC hope that their squirrel feeders will help the squirrels throughout the cold winter to come to Killowen and hope that this will also make it easier for members of the public to spot these magnificent creatures as they come back into our lovely countryside of Mourne.

The club would like to thank everyone who was able to get involved in the making of these feeders as they are really important to keeping our native squirrels from going extinct.

To keep up with other Grassroots Challenge projects you can follow them on Twitter @GrassrootsCHNI, find them on Facebook under ‘Grassroots Challenge’ or visit www.ulsterwildlife.org/grassroots.