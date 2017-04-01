New Co Down committee elected

Monday, March 20, saw the Co Down AGM and awards night at La Mon Hotel.

The event entailed a thanks to the outgoing committee for all their hard work during the past year, as well as a vote of thanks to outgoing president Roberta Simmons who the county is home to.

The following prizes were awarded:

Club leader: First, David Young, Spa YFC, second, Nathan McFarlane, Ballymiscaw YFC, and third, Simon Agnew, Rathfriland YFC.

Secretary: First, Kristina McKeag, Ballywalter YFC, second, Grace Morrow, Moneyrea YFC, and third, James Thompson Annaclone and Magherally YFC.

PRO: First, Andrew Sleator Annaclone and Magherally YFC, second, Darren Corbett, Mourne YFC, third, Rachel Carlisle, Spa YFC.

Treasurer: First, Amanda McFerran, Ballywalter YFC, and second, Lois Bingham Rathfriland YFC.

Senior member of the year: Matthew Patterson, Spa YFC, and junior member of the year: Emily Harris, Killinchy YFC.

The new committee were elected as follows:

Chairman: George Shaw, vice chairman; Linzi Stewart, secretary; Alison Rea, assistant secretary; Kirstina McKeag, treasurer; Emeryn Erwin, assistant treasurer; Phil Donaldson, PRO; Joy Dalzell, assistant PRO, Darren Corbett.

The following were elected as sub-committee: Josh Moore, Andrew Sleator, Nathan McFarlane, James Stewart, Tim Lawson, Bobby Surgenor, Jonny Gill, Alex Lyttle, Alison Gracey and Craig Carlisle.

Further elections were grant applicator: Phil Donaldson, county support officer, Linzi Stewart and exchange co-ordinator, Kaitlyn Martin.

Co Down YFCU would like to thank the outgoing committee and wish every success for the 2017/2018 committee on their endeavours.

The County Down committee are also pleased to announce that chairperson 16/17 Jonathon Sleator from Annaclone and Magherally YFC have organised the “chairperson’s challenge” taking place on Saturday 8th April.

The ‘Mourne Wall’ is a gruelling 22 mile walk, and Jonathon accompanied by 22 dedicated YFCU members will be completing this.

All profits will be split equally between the Air Ambulance and Co Down Young Farmers.

The challenge is set to take approximately 15 hours to complete and will truly test every participant’s mental and physical strength.

If you would like to donate please follow the Just Giving link. https://goo.gl/Kq92Re.

The county would like to thank everyone for their support and urge everyone to keep an eye out for the participant release photos which will appear on the county’s Facebook page.