Randalstown YFC snap top prize in photo competition

Members of the YFCU took up the challenge to capture an image that would scoop them a prize in the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster annual photographic competition sponsored by Emerald Isle Recycle.

The theme for this year was ‘Reduce, Reuse & Recycle’.

The second place photograph in the YFCU annual photographic competition was taken by Jack Galway from Ballymiscaw YFC

The winners were announced at the NI Quiz on Friday 3rd March at Magherafelt High School.

Judges were very impressed with the quality of photos submitted by members and based the winners on the theme as well as looking for images that told a story and showed some thought and effort as well as an understanding of the basic composition rules.

The winning entry was by Georgia Nicholl from Randalstown YFC.

Second place was awarded to Jack Galway from Ballymiscaw YFC and third place was awarded to Rebecca Mulligan from Clogher Valley YFC.

Winner of the YFCU annual photographic competition Georgia Nicholl from Randalstown YFC is pictured with YFCU President Roberta Simmons