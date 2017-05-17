Seskinore YFC annual charity tractor run

Seskinore YFC’s annual charity tractor run took place for the fifth consecutive year on Sunday, April 30th.

There was a fantastic turn out with 105 tractors in total taking part to raise money for Marie Curie.

Seskinore YFC members with Lee Matthews

The tractors left Omagh Showgrounds at 2pm and travelled through the local area via Beragh, Sixmilecross, Seskinore, Fintona and returning to Omagh to top it all off with a barbecue.

Along the route there was a large amount of people who turned out to watch the tractors as they passed the various locations and to donate to a very worthy cause.

The evening was finished off by the prizes being awarded for categories as below. Thank you to all who donated prizes.

Best fleet was won by Todd’s with Zetors

Glenn McKinley, Ryan Armstrong, Adam Hawkes and Phillip Rainey watching the tractor arrive to the Tyrone Farming Society Showgrounds

Best kept tractor was won by Steven Noble

Best vintage tractor was won by Charlie Giles

Best presented was won by Garry McCrossan

Best working tractor was won by Mark Rainey

The Robson family out to see the tractors at the Seskinore YFC charity tractor run

Best restored was won by Daryl Monteith

Most unusual was won by James Hamilton

Noisiest was won by Kyle McKinley

Best woman driver was won by Amy Hetherington

Jamie Moreland, Neil Hemphill, Lachlan Turner, Josh Torrens and George Donaghy

This event was once again, very well supported and Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club would like to say a huge thanks to all who participated in the tractor run.

The club would also like to thank Tyrone Farming Society Committee, Hawkes Transport, James Anderson from Marie Curie and Roger Latimer of Seskinore Farm Meats for supplying the burgers for the barbecue.