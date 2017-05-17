Seskinore YFC annual charity tractor run

Seskinore YFC’s annual charity tractor run took place for the fifth consecutive year on Sunday, April 30th.
There was a fantastic turn out with 105 tractors in total taking part to raise money for Marie Curie.
The tractors left Omagh Showgrounds at 2pm and travelled through the local area via Beragh, Sixmilecross, Seskinore, Fintona and returning to Omagh to top it all off with a barbecue.
Along the route there was a large amount of people who turned out to watch the tractors as they passed the various locations and to donate to a very worthy cause.
The evening was finished off by the prizes being awarded for categories as below. Thank you to all who donated prizes.
Best fleet was won by Todd’s with Zetors
Best kept tractor was won by Steven Noble
Best vintage tractor was won by Charlie Giles
Best presented was won by Garry McCrossan
Best working tractor was won by Mark Rainey
Best restored was won by Daryl Monteith
Most unusual was won by James Hamilton
Noisiest was won by Kyle McKinley
Best woman driver was won by Amy Hetherington
This event was once again, very well supported and Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club would like to say a huge thanks to all who participated in the tractor run.
The club would also like to thank Tyrone Farming Society Committee, Hawkes Transport, James Anderson from Marie Curie and Roger Latimer of Seskinore Farm Meats for supplying the burgers for the barbecue.