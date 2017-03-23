Spa YFC to hold annual parents’ night

Spa YFC are holding their annual parents’ night at Edengrove Church Hall, 15 Dromore Road, Ballynahinch, BT24 8AY on Tuesday, April 4.

The night starts at 7.30pm.

The night will consist of sketches by club members, the club’s arts festival performance which got Spa YFC into this year’s gala at the Millennium Forum, Londonderry, so its a great chance for those that missed it to come along and see it.

There will also be prize giving for our members and a supper will be provided. Members of the community, past and present members are more than welcome to come along to see what Spa Young Farmers’ Club have been up to in the past year.