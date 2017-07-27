Summer success for City of Derry YFC

Have your say

Members of City of Derry YFC are always on the go as they attend barbecues and competitions during the summer.

The club kicked off with a jam packed June with members preparing for their big event Stock at the Docks held at Lisahally market on Friday, June 2nd.

City of Derry YFC ladies tug o' war team who retained their title for the thirrd year running

Huge thanks to everyone who attended and made it such a success.

This was all made possible by the Big Lottery Fund.

An incredible amount of £2,000 was raised at the auction for Air Ambulance.

Thanks to everyone who donated items and also to the keen bidders.

City of Derry YFC members Lynne and Emma Montgomery receiving the Country Comes to City donation

Next on the agenda were the Co Londonderry Build it competition heats which were held on Tuesday, June 6th at Tesco Express in Limavady.

The task this year was to build a bird table.

City of Derry YFC came out with top marks gaining 1st place for the second year in a row.

Well done to Cameron Nutt, Joel Eakin, Gordon Crockett and Lynne Montgomery who participated in the next round at Co Londonderry and Limavady Show on Saturday, July 15th.

The public enjoying the Stock at the Docks

As barbecue season approached fast the club were privileged to help out at Beattie’s barn dance and steak barbecue on Saturday, June 10th.

Fifteen members helped out with serving drinks and two others helped car park and lift empty cups.

A great night was had by all.

Members maintained further success at the Co Londonderry beef and sheep stock judging heats held at Tom Topping’s Farm, Garvagh, with Russell Kelly getting fourth place and Emma Montgomery in third place in their categories for beef judging.

Meanwhile Ryan Kelly was placed second in the 16-18 year old category.

A special well done to these members.

After a very busy June the members didn’t slow down in July.

On Saturday, July 1st members were kept very busy as they helped volunteer at the world record attempt of Drink Wise and Jive which was held in Ebrington Square between 1pm and 4pm.

Members also got the opportunity to take part in the synchronised jive and also help with collecting money and giving out T-shirts.

Unfortunately the world record for jiving was not met, but it is the taking part that counts.

On the same day members also helped out at Country Comes to City which was held from 5pm until 11pm.

Their job was to collect tickets at the gate and go round with collection buckets.

A great evening was had by all and even the weather stayed dry as the public jived the night away.

Well done to all Derry of City YFC members who got through in the dairy, beef, sheep and silage heats.

Four members ventured off to Greenmount Campus on Thursday, July 6th for the second stage which was the Northern Ireland final.

Special mention goes to Russell Kelly who gained fourth place in the 12 - 14 year old beef section. It was a great achievement for Russell.

Members’ success was maintained at Co Londonderry and Limavady Show with the Northern Ireland Build It final as six teams got through at their county stage.

The task was to build a dog kennel in the space of one hour and 30 minutes.

A huge congratulations to City of Derry YFC as they took the gold medal.

Later on in the afternoon Co Londonderry held a tug o war competition and City of Derry YFC ladies competed against Dungiven YFC and Glarryford YFC.

Well done to City of Derry YFC ladies team who retained their title for the third year running. Team work makes the dream work.

The club collected a cheque of £1,450.00 from Country Comes to City.

Thank you for the generous donation.

To find out more information about City of Derry YFC find them on facebook ‘Cityofderry YFC’.