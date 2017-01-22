Ten pin bowling champions

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) annual ten pin bowling competition recently took place at Lisburn Bowl and Brunswick Movie Bowl with sponsor Northern Counties Co-Operative Enterprises Ltd (NCCE).

Between the two venues thirty teams competed in this popular event making it a great night for all involved.

Teams had the chance to play two games and the team with the highest overall pin fall won.

This year’s winning team was Annaclone and Magherally YFC.

The team was made up of Stuart Cromie, John Porter, Peter Martin, Peter Verhoeven and Noel Savage who picked up the trophy from YFCU president Roberta Simmons.

Ten pin bowling has always been a highly anticipated event in the YFCU calendar, giving clubs a chance to get together, compete and socialise.

The YFCU would like to thank the Northern Counties Co-Operative Enterprises for their support to the competition which helps contribute to the ongoing development of YFCU members.

Paul Coyle, NCCE general manager said: “NCCE are absolutely delighted to be a continued sponsor of the YFCU ten pin bowling competition.

“We are a farmers owned co-operative based in Swatragh, Co Derry and are a premier provider of farming services.

“On site we have a Farmware Store, the Swatragh Livestock Mart, an indoor auction centre and a training and information centre.

“The co-operative works closely with the local community and in working together with the YFCU we hope to build links and broaden our connections.”