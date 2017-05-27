Tug of war finals at Balmoral

Co Tyrone club Derg Valley YFC proved their strength to win the advanced tug of war competition sponsored by John Thompson and Sons Ltd at this year’s Balmoral Show.

Second place in the Advanced Tug of War section was awarded to Spa YFC.

Tug of war novice winners: The winners of the 2017 novice tug of war competition, BMWR YFC are pictured with Denise Rafferty from sponsor John Thompson and Sons Ltd and YFCU president James Speers

In the female tug of war competition Derg Valley YFC were awarded first place after pulling against the Cappagh Clogher Valley female team.

In the novice section, BMWR YFC were awarded first place after battling it out against Spa YFC.

The build up to the tug of war began at the YFCU stand on Thursday afternoon when the draw took place to decide which teams pulled against one another in round one.

The YFCU would like to thank everyone who helped with the tug of war, including Barrie Barr for all his help and advice and all those who helped to steward the event.

Tug of war female winners: The winners of the 2017 female tug of war competition, Derg Valley YFC, are pictured with Denise Rafferty from sponsor John Thompson and Sons Ltd and YFCU president James Speers

Special thanks must also be paid to John Thompson and Sons Ltd for their continued support of this highly popular contest.