This year’s annual Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster Choir Festival will be held on Wednesday 7th December at CAFRE, Loughry Campus.

The festival will begin at 7pm and is only £4 entry on the door.

The event is open to all and not just YFCU members.

On the evening choirs will be judged on best soloist, best choral piece, best accompaniment and best newcomer.

The evening promises to showcase the fine vocal talent that exists within the YFCU and will certainly put you in the mood for Christmas.