YFCU floral art final at Balmoral 2017

The finals of the YFCU 2016-2017 floral art competition, supported by Tesco, took place at Balmoral Show on the Wednesday morning.

Competitors put together a display with the theme of ‘A Far Away Place.’

Pictured are the 14-16 age category winners in the YFCU floral art competition. From left-right: Third place winner, Georgina Annett, Rathfriland YFC, YFCU president James Speers, first place winner, Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC, Stephen McGill, commercial manager from sponsor, Tesco NI, and second place winner, Rachel McConnell, Straid YFC

Under the watchful eye of Judge Karen Frew, competitors showed off their creativity and flair as they delicately placed flowers, foliage and other accessories to craft stunning arrangements.

Over 400 competitors had taken part in the floral art heats and it was a remarkable achievement for the finalists to showcase their artistic ability at the premiere agricultural event.

YFCU president, James Speers was on hand to announce those that placed and Stephen McGill, commercial manager, Tesco NI, presented the awards to the winners.

12-14 age category - First place Emma Mills, Randalstown YFC, secon place James Johnston, Kesh YFC and third place Erin Warden, Newtownards YFC.

Pictured are the 16-18 age category winners in the YFCU floral art competition. From left-right: Second place winner, Katie Lemon, Ballywalter YFC, YFCU president James Speers, first place winner, Claire Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC, Stephen McGill, commercial manager from sponsor, Tesco NI, and third place winner, Rebecca Ewing, Seskinore YFC

14-16 age category - First place Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC, second place Rachel McConnell, Straid YFC and third place Georgina Annett, Rathfrisland YFC.

16-18 age category - First place Claire Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC, second Katie Lemon, Ballywalter YFC, third place Rebecca Ewing, Seskinore YFC.

18-21 age category - First place Ellen Woods, Annaclone and Magherally YFC, and second place Rachel Barr, Kells and Connor YFC.

21-25 age category - First Janet Lyons, Spa YFC, second place Jack Johnston, Randalstown YFC, third place Victoria Calvert, Castlecaulfield YFC.

Pictured are the 18-21 age category winners in the YFCU floral art competition. From left-right: YFCU president, James Speers, second place winner, Rachel Barr, Kells and Connor YFC and Stephen McGill, commercial manager from sponsor, Tesco NI. Not pictured, first place winner, Ellen Woods, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

25-30 age group - First Gillian Hunter, Straid YFC, second Joanne Bolton, Curragh YFC, third place Alison Rea, Donaghadee YFC.

The floral arrangements were then exhibited at the Healthy Horticultural area for the duration of the show.

The association would like to take this opportunity to thank Karen Frew for judging the competition and Tesco NI for supporting the event.

Pictured are the 21-25 age category winners in the YFCU floral art competition. From left-right: First place winner, Janet Lyons, Spa, YFCU president, James Speers, third place winner, Victoria Calvert, Castlecaulfield YFC and Stephen McGill, commercial manager from sponsor, Tesco NI. Not pictured, second place winner, Jack Johnston, Randalstown YFC