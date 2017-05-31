YFCU girls’ football final

The YFCU’s popular girls’ five-a-side junior and senior football final took place at Balmoral Show.

Senior teams and junior teams enthusiastically took to the cattle rings to battle it out for a place in the final.

Pictured are team members from Spa YFC who were crowned junior champions at the YFCUs girls football final held at Balmoral Show 2017. Congratulating the girls on their achievement is YFCU president James Speers

Both junior and senior teams played in their own league with each team playing each other. At the end of each league, the top two teams from the junior and senior tournaments played against each other.

In the junior competition, Dungiven YFC and Spa YFC played against each other in the final. Spa YFC then triumphed to take home the junior title.

Randalstown YFC and Gleno Valley YFC finished top in the senior tournament and played against each other in the final. Following a tense match, Gleno Valley YFC defended their title coming in first place with Randalstown YFC being awarded second place.

The Fair Play Award was presented to Moycraig YFC.

The YFCU would like to extend a note of thanks to all the stewards for their help in coordinating and refereeing the matches.