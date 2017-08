DEFRA’s head of future farming policy, Guy Horsington visited various farms in Co Antrim recently to meet with local farmers as well as YFCU and UFU representatives.

Representing YFCU was the chair of the agriculture and rural affairs committee and vice president, William Beattie, honorary treasurer Bob Esler and AandR member Ian Walker who shared their thoughts on farming in Northern Ireland.

Left to right: YFCU and agriculture and rural affairs member Ian Wilson; agriculture and rural affairs chair and YFCU vice president William Beattie, DEFRA’s head of future farming policy, Guy Horsington, host farmer Norman Robson and YFCU honorary treasurer Bob Esler

Left to right: YFCU honorary treasurer Bob Esler; DEFRA’s head of future farming policy, Guy Horsington and UFU president Barclay Bell