YFCU partners with IFA to create exciting female fitness programme

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster have partnered with the Irish Football Association (IFA) to create an exciting 12 week female fitness programme.

The programme is part of the Irish FA ‘Football For All’ campaign and is supported by DAERA.

The courses are completely free and will comprise of a 45 minute fitness class followed by an educational workshop.

The education topic will change each week, but will be covering areas such as introduction to football, mental health, budgeting, nutrition and cookery, rural crime, road safety, funding opportunities, farm safety, CV writing and employability.

These workshops will be provided by YFCU and IFA mentors. There will also be a health check in week 1 and week 12 to view the participants’ progress over the course of the programme.

The female fitness programme will be held in the following locations:

Bawnacre Centre, Irvinestown – began Tuesday 10th January

Dromara Primary School – began Wednesday 11th January

Loughry College, CAFRE, Cookstown – began Thursday 12th January

Greenmount College, CAFRE, Antrim – begins Wednesday 18th January

YFCU president Roberta Simmons commented: “We are delighted to be involved in this programme with the IFA to deliver to the rural community.

“The project will involve our members facilitating the 12 week programme as well as helping source attendees who are non-members in the 14-90 age range – so it really is open to all.

“The content of the programme complements some of what we already offer to our members and it is especially good to boost morale and confidence within our female membership.

“The content will see football based fitness, an education topic and a fun game of football.”

Roberta continued: “This pilot will hopefully be the start of larger DAERA supported programmes and I believe the message from this programme and the benefits of it will be truly positive for the rural community.”

Irish FA recruitment and retention officer Kris Lindsay said: “We are delighted to be partnering with DAERA and the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster in this new programme.

“Research has shown the great social and health benefits football can bring. These groups will bring together women of all ages and abilities to improve their fitness and have fun. This programme is part of the Irish FA ‘Football For All’ campaign encouraging everyone to have a lifelong love of the game.

“We hope this will be the first steps in a number of programmes encouraging women who have never played the game to come along.”

The courses are open to YFCU members as well as the general public. If you are interested please email: kerry.mcgarvey@yfcu.org or kris.lindsay@irishfa.com.