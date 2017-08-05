YFCU Stock Judging Finals

The results of the 2017 YFCU dairy, beef and sheep stock judging assessment were announced at the finals day which took place at CAFRE, Greenmount.

Nearly 1,000 members from across Northern Ireland took part in all the heats of the competition, which is run in association with Ulster Bank, earlier this year. From these, the top four competitors from each age group and each county made it through to the finals.

Over 250 competitors competed on the final day, assessing animals and giving their scores and reasons to the judges.

YFCU President, James Speers announced the prize winners on the day and thanked the Ulster Bank representatives in attendance Cormac McKervey and Connor McNeill, on behalf of YFCU for their support of the popular competition.

The YFCU would also like to record its gratitude to Jim Fulton and his staff from CAFRE, Greenmount for their support of the event and for the use of their excellent facilities; to the judges who gave up their time to make their expertise available to the Association and to all the members who helped to steward and score the event thus ensuring the smooth running of the competition.

Beef Results

12-14 Age Category: 1st, Joanne Clingen, Seskinore YFC; 2nd, Brian Weatherup, Straid YFC; 3rd, Joshua Cartmill, Mountnorris YFC; 4th, Russell Kelly, City of Derry YFC

14-16 Age Category: 1st, Luke Norris, Coleraine YFC; 2nd, Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC; 3rd, Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone & Magherally YFC; 4th, Zara Stirling, Holestone YFC

16-18 Age Category: 1st, Thomas McNeill, Kilraughts YFC; 2nd, Gareth Baird, Straid YFC; 3rd, Nathan Hylands, Bleary YFC; 4th, Robbie Foster, Derg Valley YFC

18-21 Age Category: 1st, Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC; 2nd, Thomas Millar, Coleraine YFC; 3rd, Nicola Phair, Seskinore YFC; 4th, Rachel Carlisle, Spa YFC

21-25 Age Category: 1st, Mark Blair, Coleraine YFC; 2nd, Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC; 3rd, David Young, Spa YFC; 4th, James Purcell, Dungiven YFC

25-30 Age Category: 1st, Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC; 2nd, Stuart Cromie, Annaclone & Magherally YFC; 3rd, Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC; 4th, Craig Carlisle, Spa YFC

Dairy Results

12-14 Age Category: 1st, Alexander Mitchell, Annaclone & Magherally YFC; 2nd, Francesca Boyd, Coleraine YFC; 3rd, Christy Hill, Randalstown YFC; 4th, Leanne Nicholl, Randalstown YFC

14-16 Age Category: 1st, Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone & Magherally YFC; 2nd, Danielle Connolly, Spa YFC; 3rd, Anna Clements, Spa YFC; 4th, Stuart Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC

16-18 Age Category: 1st, Joanne Rankin, Newtownards YFC; 2nd, Jill Stewart, Ballywalter YFC; 3rd, Samuel McMurray, Annaclone & Magherally YFC; 4th, Matthew Cleland, Spa YFC

18-21 Age Category: 1st, Robert Stewart, Newtownards YFC; 2nd, Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC; 3rd, Andrew White, Kells & Connor YFC; 4th, Mitchell Park, Glarryford YFC

21-25 Age Category: 1st, David Young, Spa YFC; 2nd, Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC; 3rd, Steven Moore, Coleraine YFC; 4th, Ross Beattie, Finvoy YFC

25-30 Age Category: 1st, John Cochrane, Coleraine YFC; 2nd Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC; 3rd, William Bolton, Curragh YFC; 4th, David Dodd, Spa YFC

Sheep Results

12-14 Age Category: 1st, Hannah Martin, Annaclone & Magherally YFC; 2nd, Thomas Jamison, Kilraughts YFC; 3rd, James Wilson, Collone YFC; 4th, Aaron McNeilly, Randalstown YFC

14-16 Age Category: 1st, Lewis Gregg, Garvagh YFC; 2nd, Luke Norris, Coleraine YFC; 3rd, Anna Clements, Spa YFC; 4th, Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC

16-18 Age Category: 1st, Lewis Rodgers, Spa YFC; 2nd, Ellen McClure, Lylehill YFC; 3rd, Kirsty Burrows, Spa YFC; 4th, Claire Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC

18-21 Age Category: 1st, Louise Conn, Dungiven YFC; 2nd, Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC; 3rd, William Parkinson, Lisbellaw YFC; 4th, Rachel Carlisle, Spa YFC

21-25 Age Category: 1st, Joanne Smyth, Coleraine YFC; 2nd, Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC; 3rd, Mark Blair, Coleraine YFC; 4th, Philip Donaldson, Donaghadee YFC

25-30 Age Category: 1st, Stuart Cromie, Annaclone & Magherally YFC; 2nd, David Dodd, Spa YFC; 3rd, Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC; 4th, Samuel McConnell, Spa YFC.