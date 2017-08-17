YFCU tag rugby finals 2017

Have your say

The final of the YFCU’s annual tag rugby tournament, in association with platinum sponsor Danske Bank, took place on Wednesday, August 9th at Ballymoney Rugby Club.

The action kicked off with winning teams of the junior county heats taking to the pitch.

Members of Seskinore YFC with the Rosemary Cooper Shield after winning the junior title at the YFCU 2017 tag rugby tournament at Ballymoney RFC. The winning team are pictured with Robert McCullough, Danske Bank’s head of agri business, and Carol McMullan, Danske Bank’s agri-business manager, north

The top two teams from each league made it through to the semi-finals which resulted in Seskinore YFC and Moycraig YFC in the final.

Following an exciting final, Seskinore YFC picked up the Rosemary Cooper Shield and the YFCU tag rugby 2017 junior title.

The senior section of the tournament followed with the winners of the senior county heats taking part in two leagues.

The top two teams from each league made it through to the semi-finals which resulted in Spa YFC (Team 2) facing Kells and Connor YFC in the final.

Members of Spa YFC (Team 2) with the Adrian Cooper Shield after winning the senior title at the YFCU 2017 tag rugby tournament at Ballymoney RFC. The winning team are pictured with Robert McCullough, Danske Banks head of agri business, and Carol McMullan, Danske Banks agri-business manager, north

Spa YFC (Team 2) emerged victorious and received the Adrian Cooper Shield and YFCU tag rugby 2017 senior title.

YFCU vice president Peter Alexander announced the winners and Robert McCullough, Danske Bank’s head of agri business, and Carol McMullan, Danske Bank’s agri-business manager, north, presented the Rosemary Cooper and Adrian Cooper Shields as well as the commemorative medals kindly provided by the bank.

Fair play awards were presented to Kilraughts YFC and Ahoghill YFC (juniors) and Kells and Connor YFC and Moycraig YFC (seniors) for the courtesy and respect they showed towards their team mates, opposition and referee.

The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank Danske Bank for their continued support of this YFCU event and also thank the referees who attended the finals: Mark Taylor, Jason Clyde, Phil Beattie and Chris Campbell.

Members of the YFCU who took part in the YFCU 2017 tag rugby tournament at Ballymoney RFC

Results

Junior – Rosemary Cooper Shield

Final

Seskinore YFC vs Moycraig YFC

Winner: Seskinore YFC

Senior – Adrian Cooper Shield

Final

Spa YFC (Team 2) vs Kells and Connor YFC

Winner: Spa YFC (Team 2)

r For more photographs from the YFCU tag rugby finals click on www.farminglife.com.