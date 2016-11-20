Young farmers enjoy visit to Finnebrogue Farm

Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster members recently visited Finnebrogue Farm which is located just outside Downpatrick.

The award winning farm, modern processing facility and food development centre specialises in venison and pork products.

Fiona McKenzie, HR Manager, Finnebrogue Artisan, commented: “It was our pleasure to welcome the young farmers to our new state-of-the-art processing facility.

“The group was greeted with a tour of the new production area as well as a presentation on Finnebrogue Artisan and our phenomenal growth as a Northern Ireland agri-food company.”