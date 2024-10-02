Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crucial issues facing the Northern Ireland agri-food industry came under the spotlight at a recent Rural Affairs breakfast, hosted by the DUP in Belfast.

The event was chaired by Carla Lockhart MP who is the party’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Spokesperson in the House of Commons. Representatives from across the province’s farming, agri-food and rural business network were addressed by Stormont’s deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA and NI Assembly Agriculture Committee member Michelle McIlveen MLA.

Carla Lockhart MP said: "The DUP is delighted to take this opportunity to confirm its unwavering support for the agri-food industry in Northern Ireland. Agriculture is a key player in our local economy, with farmers, growers and processors providing in excess of 100,000 jobs and producing quality, fully traceable and nutritious food to feed over 10 million people across the UK on an annual basis.

“This is a huge achievement for our wee country and the DUP is united at championing Northern Ireland farming through its elected representatives at local council level, within the NI Assembly and at Westminster.

Pictured at the DUP Rural Affairs breakfast, William Irwin MLA; Carla Lockhart MP; Michelle McIlveen MLA and Cllr Jonny Jackson.

“There are a number of challenging issues such as planning, climate change, animal health and a lack of funding, impacting farmers and rural businesses on a daily basis. Your concerns are duly noted! The DUP team is listening and actively working on your behalf. Our door is always open, and we want to hear from farmers and the rural community on all pressing industry matters.

Michelle McIlveen MLA stressed the importance of agri-business to the NI economy. “The DUP works as a team and is committed to rural affairs - its engrained in our party’s DNA.”

Ms McIlveen addressed a number of vital issues concerning all sectors of the agricultural industry. “While we are mindful of what is needed in response to climate change, the DUP was the only main political party to highlight the implications of what an over-zealous approach to Net Zero would have on our economy. Former Minister Edwin Poots worked hard to ‘weed-out’ some of the worst aspects of the cross-party private members’ bill. The challenges associated the application of the act and the lack of budget will be far reaching.

“Planning is an issue across Northern Ireland, with delays and red tape felt by those wishing to invest. This is an issue for renewable energy projects as well as traditional farm businesses. The gridlock is stifling development on farms, and along with industry leaders the DUP has been pushing for a recognition of betterment and succession in ammonia policy. Government needs to assist farmers in taking important steps towards addressing

ammonia and environmental impacts, rather than choking the opportunities for improvement.”

The DUP recognises that there are significant environmental challenges ahead, namely waste management, Lough Neagh and water and air quality. Ms McIlveen continued: “Politicians need to address these issues in partnership by developing good policies, the right incentives and the ability to listen to all sides to make the right decisions.

“The party is immensely proud of what NI agri-business has to offer. Despite the challenges, it is a sector that is striving to improve and innovate, through technology, diversification or

the development of sustainable and nature-friendly farming.”

The Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said she was delighted to see a strong representation from a mix of sectors across the agri-food chain, including renewables, construction, waste management and finance.

“Together you are the heartbeat of our rural community and I want to recognise the valuable role you play. Without farming and the agri-food sector, whole supply chains would collapse, tens of thousands of jobs would be lost and progress towards reducing Northern Ireland’s carbon footprint would be at risk.

“As elected representatives it is our job to listen, and do everything we can to help you realise your ambitions. Politicians are here to act as facilitators and support you in building a vibrant and sustainable economy.”

The DUP is working hard to deliver on a wide range of issues. Ms Little-Pengelly explained that failure to address the water and sewage infrastructure will constrain future house building and development. “We will also continue to highlight the impact of planning restrictions on new and replacement agricultural buildings. Various departments need to work together to find fair and practical solutions. A number of sources are contributing to the ecological problems and farmers must not disproportionately take the burden.”

Carla Lockhart MP has recently been elected to a steering group focusing on the continued supply of veterinary medicines beyond 2025. “Many of the drugs and vaccines under threat are essential for animal health and welfare and we are working hard, pushing the Government to fulfil its commitments. If the Westminster government doesn’t negotiate an appropriate settlement with the EU, then it must unilaterally legislate to ensure NI’s supply of veterinary medicines remains unhindered following the grace period.

“Other vital issues for discussion include BVD and Bluetongue, the supply of used machinery from GB, the movement of pedigree livestock and new tagging regulations.”

Ms Lockhart concluded: ”Bovine TB remains a blight on our industry. The UFU has confirmed that the first six months of this year saw a 22% increase in the number of TB reactors,

compared to the same period in 2023. We cannot simply kick the can down the road. I welcome the Deputy First Minister’s promise to continue to ‘keep feet to the fire’ and lobby the DAERA Minister for updates and significant intervention in tackling TB.

“Food security and protecting Northern Ireland’s largest industry remains top of our agenda. Northern Ireland’s contribution needs greater recognition in the UK Government’s forthcoming budget.”