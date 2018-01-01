Farming Life

Nitrates Derogation – Weighing up the options

Farming News
Visitors urged to ‘Say Hello to Northern Ireland’

Farming News

2,996 apply for second tranche of Farm Business Improvement Scheme

Farming News
The Farm Safety Foundation is focusing on an issue that is very much at the heart of the farming community but one that few farmers feel comfortable discussing and that is mental health

More than one farmer a week in the UK dies by suicide

Farming News
Brendan Kelly has been elected as British Wool’s Northern Ireland Board Member

Co Antrim farmer wins election to British Wool Board

Farming News

Enniskillen Mart

Heavy lots sell to up to £1,500 for a 734kg at Enniskillen Mart

Market Reports
Raphoe Mart

Fat lambs sell to a top price of €120 at Raphoe Mart

Market Reports
Dungannon Mart

Heifers peak at £1,255 for 645kg Charolais at Dungannon Mart

Market Reports

Fat hoggets sell to £100 and fat ewes to £90 at Armoy Mart

Market Reports

Markethill Mart: Heavy hoggets sell to a top of £112 each

Market Reports

Flying trade for all types of cattle on offer at Kilrea Mart

Market Reports

Draperstown Mart (Richard Beattie): Bullocks sell to £1,500 for 760kg

Market Reports

John Milligan (outgoing chairman) with Victor Chestnutt (UFU Vice President), Fiona Patterson (Group Manager) and John Mercer (incoming group chairman)

New committee elected for the Mid Down Group

UFU Watch
Ruth McKelvey, Mid Tyrone UFU Group Manager, Kenny and Jennifer Hawkes, Mid Tyrone representatives presenting Laura Mills, Care for Cancer with �1,136

Annual General Meeting on agenda for Mid Tyrone

UFU Watch

Ulster Region launches 2018 Pony Spring Tour

Equestrian

League series starts in style at Ecclesville

Equestrian

A Glarryford YFC club meeting

Garvagh Young Farmers’ Club to celebrate 80th anniversary

YFC
YFCU and UFU land mobility manager John McCallister is pictured with Danske Banks Seamus McCormick, senior agri manager, north who will be providing support and advice on business planning and requirements to secure financial support from the bank at the Land Mobility Roadshow which will be taking place next Thursday evening (15th February) at CAFREs Greenmount campus.

YFCU Land Mobility Roadshow to be held this coming Thursday

YFC
The Cappagh YFC team who were awarded first place in the NI Quiz, Craig Burrows, Natalie Burrows, James McKay and Katie McKay receiving their prize of £300 from Martin Convery, business development manager, Ulster Bank and Zita Blair, YFCU deputy president and quiz master for the evening

Cappagh Young Farmers gain top marks at NI Quiz

YFC

