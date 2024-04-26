Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Medium weights to 345ppk for a 472kg Charolais at £1630.

Light weight to 352ppk for a 340kg Charolais at £1300.

Bullocks

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enniskillen Mart

Rosslea producer 692kg Charolais at £1850, 592kg Charolais at £1640, 590kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480; Florencecourt producer 370kg Limousin at £1370, 370kg Limousin at £1240, 354kg Limousin bull at £1220; Trillick producer 350kg Charolais at £1250, 406kg Charolais at £1340, 340kg Charolais at £1300; Derrylin producer 472kg Charolais at £1630; Magheraveely producer 630kg Limousin at £1880, 488kg Limousin at £1610, 408kg Limousin at £1440; Derrylin producer 650kg Aberdeen Angus at £1740, 666kg Limousin at £1700, 674k Aberdeen Angus at £1780, 734kg Limousin at £1790, 694kg Simmental at £1830; Brookeborough producer 460kg Charolais at £1470, 472kg Charolais at £1460, 484kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480, 446kg Charolais at £1470; Sixmilecross producer 568kg Limousin at £1600, 438kg Aberdeen Angus at £1450, 448kg Charolais at £1470, 452kg Limousin at £1570; Leggs producer 436kg Charolais at £1470; Kesh producer 464kg Charolais at £1490, 450kg Limousin at £1500; Enniskillen producer 386kg Limousin at £1220, 488kg Charolais at £1570, 562kg Charolais at £1670, 528kg Aberdeen Angus at £1520; Springfield producer 672kg Charolais at £1820, 630kg Saler at £1760, 708kg Charolais at £1950, 574kg Saler at £1560; Clabby producer 454kg Charolais at £1270, 438kg Limousin at £1340; Churchill producer 460kg Limousin at £1560, 384kg Limousin at £1350, 484kg Limousin at £1540 and Irvinestown producer 788kg Charolais at £2160, 796kg Charolais at £2200.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1450 paid for a 382kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £700 to £1260 for a 343kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

Belcoo producer 382kg Charolais steer at £1450; Irvinestown producer 344kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 318kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 270kg Charolais heifer at £900, 255kg Charolais heifer at £810, 366kg Charolais heifer at £1200; Garrison producer 363kg Charolais bull at £1350, 329kg Limousin heifer at £1080, 279kg Charolais heifer at £1080; Enniskillen producer 340kg Charolais heifer at £1120, 338kg Charolais steer at £1240, 297kg Limousin steer at £1070, 322kg Charolais steer at £1160, 293kg Charolais steer at £1150; Belleek producer 326kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 343kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 266kg Charolais steer at £950; Letterbreen producer 307kg Charolais bull at £1090, 300kg Charolais bull at £1160, 318kg Charolais bull at £1170; Kesh producer 247kg Charolais heifer at £950, 268kg Charolais heifer at £980, 337kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 233kg Charolais heifer at £900; Rosslea producer 336kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £980, 269kg Charolais steer at £1090, 312kg Charolais heifer at £980, 303kg Charolais heifer at £1090; Belleek producer 239kg Limousin steer at £840, 251kg Limousin steer at £840, 252kg Charolais heifer at £890; Ballinamallard producer 262kg Charolais steer at £1100, 308kg Charolais steer at £1180; Tempo producer 312kg Charolais steer at £1270, 336kg Charolais steer at £1080, 426kg Charolais steer at £1240, 331kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 372kg Charolais steer at £1210; Ederney producer 325kg Limousin steer at £1170, 396kg Charolais steer at £1260, 380kg Limousin steer at £1250, 311kg Charolais steer at £1120, 292kg Charolais heifer at £1090; Derrylin producer 234kg Limousin heifer at £800, 258kg Limousin bull at £1000, 230kg Limousin heifer at £820; Derrygonnelly producer 280kg Limousin bull at £1060, 229kg Limousin bull at £850, 298kg Limousin bull at £1080, 315kg Limousin bull at £1180; Fivemiletown producer 321kg Charolais steer at £1140, 412kg Charolais steer at £1250; Kinawley producer 317kg Charolais bull at £1160, 295kg Charolais bull at £1050, 326kg Charolais bull at £1150, 403kg Charolais steer at £1340, 442kg Charolais steer at £1460 and Fivemiletown producer 324kg Charolais steer at £1290, 331kg Charolais steer at £1200, 302kg Charolais steer at £1210, 343kg Limousin heifer at £1070.

Suckler cows

8 year old Saler cow with 6 month old Charolais heifer at £2220, 9 year old Charolais cow with 3 month old Charolais heifer at £2160, 6 year old Charolais cow with a month old Charolais heifer at £1860, 6 year old Charolais cow with1 month old Charolais bull at £1660, 9 year old Limousin due 1 month to Limousin bull at £1750, 7 year old PB Simmental due 1 month to Hereford bull at £1600, 7 year old Aberdeen Angus cow due may to Limousin bull at £1260.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 321ppk paid for a 542kg Charolais at £1740.

Medium weights to 327ppk paid for a 486kg Charolais at £1570.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While light weights sold to 327ppk paid for a 398kg Charolais at £1300.

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 690kg at £2030, Charolais 630kg at £1850, Charolais 480kg at £1560; Springfield producer Charolais 540kg at £1740; Macken producer Charolais 600kg at £1820; Florencecourt producer Charolais 560kg at £1700, Charolais 530kg at £1560; Trillick producer Charolais 530kg at £1580; Belleek producer Charolais 430kg at £1390 and Brookeborough producer Charolais 398kg at £1300.

Drop calves

February born Aberdeen Angus heifer at £200, March born Charolais bull at £460, Belgian Blue bull at £350, Limousin bull at £390, Aberdeen Angus bull at £260, Limousin bull at £310, Belgian Blue heifer at £240, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £100, April born Simmental bull at £300, Simmental heifer at £385 and Aberdeen Angus heifer at £140.

Older calves sold to at £780 for a Charolais bull born January.

Fat cows

Advertisement

Advertisement