Prices held firm at Enniskillen Mart, heavy bullocks selling to £2200
Medium weights to 345ppk for a 472kg Charolais at £1630.
Light weight to 352ppk for a 340kg Charolais at £1300.
Bullocks
Rosslea producer 692kg Charolais at £1850, 592kg Charolais at £1640, 590kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480; Florencecourt producer 370kg Limousin at £1370, 370kg Limousin at £1240, 354kg Limousin bull at £1220; Trillick producer 350kg Charolais at £1250, 406kg Charolais at £1340, 340kg Charolais at £1300; Derrylin producer 472kg Charolais at £1630; Magheraveely producer 630kg Limousin at £1880, 488kg Limousin at £1610, 408kg Limousin at £1440; Derrylin producer 650kg Aberdeen Angus at £1740, 666kg Limousin at £1700, 674k Aberdeen Angus at £1780, 734kg Limousin at £1790, 694kg Simmental at £1830; Brookeborough producer 460kg Charolais at £1470, 472kg Charolais at £1460, 484kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480, 446kg Charolais at £1470; Sixmilecross producer 568kg Limousin at £1600, 438kg Aberdeen Angus at £1450, 448kg Charolais at £1470, 452kg Limousin at £1570; Leggs producer 436kg Charolais at £1470; Kesh producer 464kg Charolais at £1490, 450kg Limousin at £1500; Enniskillen producer 386kg Limousin at £1220, 488kg Charolais at £1570, 562kg Charolais at £1670, 528kg Aberdeen Angus at £1520; Springfield producer 672kg Charolais at £1820, 630kg Saler at £1760, 708kg Charolais at £1950, 574kg Saler at £1560; Clabby producer 454kg Charolais at £1270, 438kg Limousin at £1340; Churchill producer 460kg Limousin at £1560, 384kg Limousin at £1350, 484kg Limousin at £1540 and Irvinestown producer 788kg Charolais at £2160, 796kg Charolais at £2200.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1450 paid for a 382kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £700 to £1260 for a 343kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Belcoo producer 382kg Charolais steer at £1450; Irvinestown producer 344kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 318kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 270kg Charolais heifer at £900, 255kg Charolais heifer at £810, 366kg Charolais heifer at £1200; Garrison producer 363kg Charolais bull at £1350, 329kg Limousin heifer at £1080, 279kg Charolais heifer at £1080; Enniskillen producer 340kg Charolais heifer at £1120, 338kg Charolais steer at £1240, 297kg Limousin steer at £1070, 322kg Charolais steer at £1160, 293kg Charolais steer at £1150; Belleek producer 326kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 343kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 266kg Charolais steer at £950; Letterbreen producer 307kg Charolais bull at £1090, 300kg Charolais bull at £1160, 318kg Charolais bull at £1170; Kesh producer 247kg Charolais heifer at £950, 268kg Charolais heifer at £980, 337kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 233kg Charolais heifer at £900; Rosslea producer 336kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £980, 269kg Charolais steer at £1090, 312kg Charolais heifer at £980, 303kg Charolais heifer at £1090; Belleek producer 239kg Limousin steer at £840, 251kg Limousin steer at £840, 252kg Charolais heifer at £890; Ballinamallard producer 262kg Charolais steer at £1100, 308kg Charolais steer at £1180; Tempo producer 312kg Charolais steer at £1270, 336kg Charolais steer at £1080, 426kg Charolais steer at £1240, 331kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 372kg Charolais steer at £1210; Ederney producer 325kg Limousin steer at £1170, 396kg Charolais steer at £1260, 380kg Limousin steer at £1250, 311kg Charolais steer at £1120, 292kg Charolais heifer at £1090; Derrylin producer 234kg Limousin heifer at £800, 258kg Limousin bull at £1000, 230kg Limousin heifer at £820; Derrygonnelly producer 280kg Limousin bull at £1060, 229kg Limousin bull at £850, 298kg Limousin bull at £1080, 315kg Limousin bull at £1180; Fivemiletown producer 321kg Charolais steer at £1140, 412kg Charolais steer at £1250; Kinawley producer 317kg Charolais bull at £1160, 295kg Charolais bull at £1050, 326kg Charolais bull at £1150, 403kg Charolais steer at £1340, 442kg Charolais steer at £1460 and Fivemiletown producer 324kg Charolais steer at £1290, 331kg Charolais steer at £1200, 302kg Charolais steer at £1210, 343kg Limousin heifer at £1070.
Suckler cows
8 year old Saler cow with 6 month old Charolais heifer at £2220, 9 year old Charolais cow with 3 month old Charolais heifer at £2160, 6 year old Charolais cow with a month old Charolais heifer at £1860, 6 year old Charolais cow with1 month old Charolais bull at £1660, 9 year old Limousin due 1 month to Limousin bull at £1750, 7 year old PB Simmental due 1 month to Hereford bull at £1600, 7 year old Aberdeen Angus cow due may to Limousin bull at £1260.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 321ppk paid for a 542kg Charolais at £1740.
Medium weights to 327ppk paid for a 486kg Charolais at £1570.
While light weights sold to 327ppk paid for a 398kg Charolais at £1300.
Newtownbutler producer Charolais 690kg at £2030, Charolais 630kg at £1850, Charolais 480kg at £1560; Springfield producer Charolais 540kg at £1740; Macken producer Charolais 600kg at £1820; Florencecourt producer Charolais 560kg at £1700, Charolais 530kg at £1560; Trillick producer Charolais 530kg at £1580; Belleek producer Charolais 430kg at £1390 and Brookeborough producer Charolais 398kg at £1300.
Drop calves
February born Aberdeen Angus heifer at £200, March born Charolais bull at £460, Belgian Blue bull at £350, Limousin bull at £390, Aberdeen Angus bull at £260, Limousin bull at £310, Belgian Blue heifer at £240, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £100, April born Simmental bull at £300, Simmental heifer at £385 and Aberdeen Angus heifer at £140.
Older calves sold to at £780 for a Charolais bull born January.
Fat cows
Ballinamallard producer Charolais 758kg at £1850; Trillick producer Simmental 778kg at £1780; Belleek producer Limousin 606kg at £1680, Charolais 648kg at £1540 and Maguiresbridge producer 752kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1790.