Fane Valley to support heart charities

Speaking at the launch, Fane Valley group chief executive, Trevor Lockhart MBE, remarked: “We are thrilled to launch ‘Happy Hearts’ and to work with NI Chest Heart & Stroke and the Irish Heart Foundation.

“After several discussions with our new charity partners, we feel that both organisations naturally complement each other and relate to all staff regardless of where they work across the business.

“We look forward to building a calendar of activities and events for our teams across the Group, as we seek to engage, educate and fundraise to support these worthy causes.

“We are also keen to build awareness of healthy habits we can all adopt to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.”

Regina Cox, High Value Partnership Manager, Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as Fane Valley Group’s charity partner.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us to engage with the farming community across Northern Ireland and to raise their awareness around risk factors and early warning signs of chest, heart and stroke conditions.

“The funds raised by Fane Valley Group will enable us to continue to help the local communities and provide life-changing services for people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions and their families.

“We are very excited to be working with Fane Valley and their Group of companies along with, the Irish Heart Foundation and look forward to a great partnership.”

Cliodhna Burke, Senior Business Development Manager, Irish Heart Foundation, added: “We are very excited about our new partnership with Fane Valley.

“Cardiovascular disease affects people in every community across Ireland and with the support of Fane Valley, their customers and employees we will help to protect hearts and make a meaningful difference in the lives of heart and stroke patients.