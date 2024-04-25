Kristina Fleming steps into her new role as deputy president of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whilst the YFCU plays a huge role in Kristina’s life, she holds the position of agency manager at the NFU Mourneview Agency and is an officer at Magherahamlet Girls Brigade.

A loyal member of the YFCU for 16 years, Kristina spoke about how she got involved and it was all thanks to her parents.

“Believe it or not, I never actually wanted to join the YFCU,” she laughed, “I thought it was all about tractors and cows, but how wrong was I?”

Deputy president Kristina Fleming calls out the awards at the YFCU AGM on Saturday 20th April 2024. Picture: YFCU

Kristina went to Ballywalter YFC one Friday evening in September 2008 after her parent’s encouraged her to give it a go.

It was the first night back after the summer break and it turned out to be one of the best decisions Kristina made as she is still a valued member 16 years on.

Being the largest rural youth organisation in Northern Ireland, the YFCU are always adapting to keep up with the intake of members.

Kristina said: “I feel that it is very important for the YFCU to continue to move with the ever changing time and generations”.

She continued: “As the new deputy president, I want to ensure that I connect with all members across Northern Ireland, including potential new members, always having something to offer them and remain focused on our core values.”

Kristina held the role of vice president for one year before being elected as deputy president at the recent AGM.

She will now work alongside president Richard Beattie and the rest of the presidential team going forward to exploit new opportunities for the YFCU and grow the membership of the organisation.

Brought up in a rural community, Kristina understands the prospects that YFCU brings to young people and the people that become life long friends from being involved in the organisation. Kristina’s piece of advice to young people who might just inspire to take up her role one day is “continue to dream boldly, work diligently and always remain grounded in the valued instilled within you”.

She tells young people that their “journey has only just begun, and the world eagerly awaits the mark that you will make upon it. Grasp every opportunity that the YFCU has to offer as you won’t get opportunities like it anywhere else”.

The YFCU hold competitions and events all year round for young people to take part in and they include agriculture, sports, arts and much more.

As well as competitions, the YFCU have different programmes available that can include incredible travel opportunities and award schemes including the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.

Kristina, an advocate for promoting education and mentorship opportunities says that she “aims to help young people develop the skills and knowledge that they need to succeed in the industry that they wish to pursue. By addressing these challenges that come upon, together we can support the next generation of Young Farmers’”.

Gillian McKeown, chief executive officer for the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster wishes Kristina Fleming all the best in her new role as deputy president of the YFCU.