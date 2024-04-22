Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It had been a long wait as event after event, since the middle of March, was cancelled both North and South in the wake of months of continuing rainfall.

However, eventers were rewarded for the long wait with, not only a glorious day, but almost perfect ground conditions. Thank you to Andrew Napier who worked hard on Monday removing in excess of 20 tanker loads of water from the field where the dressage was being performed.

A big shout out to Jim Stevenson who must be a world record jigsaw guru because he had those nine dressage arenas so neatly constructed with precision in a pattern that beggared belief.

Tilly Tumilty won Tyrella's EI90 (P) class with style on Barnadown Lad. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

There is something very cathartic about seeing horses jumping around colourful fences in the sand dunes of Tyrella in the bright sunshine with the Mourne mountains and the sparkling sea in the background – there’s absolutely no other place in the world to match it.

Organisers are deeply indebted to John and Hannah Corbett for allowing them to use this incredible venue.

Adam Stevenson must be applauded for his perseverance in the face of so many demoralising weeks of continuous rainfall followed by cancellations and postponements etc.

He certainly designed five superb courses which rode well with any problems encountered being spread around the course.

Suzanne Hagan and Karolita O clear the picnic table on their winning round in the EI110 (Open) class at Tyrella. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

The colourful show jumping courses were cleverly built by Aaron McCusker to provide challenges whilst still remaining encouraging for everyone.The car parking team of Daniel Gilchrist, Russell MacNabb, Leanne McNamara and Gareth Lyons could get a job at any world class show, segregating the vehicles to maximise capacity and provide safe access and egress.

The day became even better when Amateur rider, Nichola Wray, arrived with the most amazing enormous cake, which very cleverly depicted the weather issues we encountered in the lead up to Tyrella.

What an incredibly gifted and selfless member, the fruits of whose labours was enjoyed by the fence judges during Jan and Lynsey Martin’s afternoon hospitality run.

The EI 115 Open class of 30 saw Clare Abbott take the win on her 10-year-old Gatcombe sired gelding, Mr Mighty.

Johanna Herron and Twentypark Emperess had a narrow win in a competitive EI90 (Amateur) class at Tyrella. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Sitting second behind Alannah Kelly after the first phase, this combination was double clear jumping and added just 0.4 time cross country time penalties to give them a 3.9 penalty lead over second placed Molly Evans riding Wellan Graffiti.

This 13-year-old mare, bred by Jim and Margaret Newsam, is sired by Grafenstolz out of Wellan Cavalier and this partnership completed on their dressage score.

Sarah Ennis was victorious in the EI 115 class with OnceUponATime, despite lowering a coloured pole. This eigh- year-old owner-bred mare is by the Australian Thoroughbred stallion, Barely A Moment, out of the Irish Sport Horse, Monicas Dream.

This partnership has clocked up some great results last season including a runner up place at Ballindennisk International last September.

Clare Abbott and Mr Mighty clear a birch drop on their way to winning the EI115 (Open) class at Tyrella. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Steven Smith, who had a very good day at the office with all his mounts, took the runner up spot with Terry Johnston’s seven year old Luidam gelding, Strangford, finishing on their flatwork mark.

Suzanne Hagan meant business in the EI 110 Open class where she led from the outset with Anne Magee and Jane Hancock’s nine year old Firestone mare, Karolita O, with whom she has taken the top spot on the last three consecutive outings, including winning the EI 110 National Championship last September.

Steven Smith was second, also keeping all jumping phases clear on Tullaher Paudie, whose owner, Susan O’Shea won the top Volunteer prize of £200.

Co Kildare’s Edie Murray-Hayden took the top spot in a heavily subscribed EI 110 class with UCS Disclosure, Barbara Keller’s six year old skewbald gelding by Diamant de Plaisir, adding just 0.8 time penalties to its 29 dressage score to give them a 2.4 margin over Heidi Hamilton riding Daphne Ladley’s seven year old mare, Cavaliers Cruiz.

The EI 110 J class was extremely competitive with less than one point dividing the first three competitors. Victory went to Ben Connors riding the home bred mare, OLS Pixie Hollow, who added just 3.6 time penalties to the first phase score to give him less than a one-point advantage over his sister, Alex, and OLS King Aragon and Matthew Love with DSL Allegra who both finished on equal scores. Matthew took priority placing because he attained a better cross country mark.

There were just five Amateurs who started the EI 110 class where Denis Currie continued his winning ways on Arodstown Aramis with a significant margin of 8.3 over second placed, Symone Brown riding her fourteen year old Lancelot gelding, Merlot. Symone is certainly an inspirational and indomitable lady as she recently underwent double surgery on one of her hips.

Ella Rose Sands and Cleggan Cyrss had a winning introduction to eventing in the EI80 class at Tyrella. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Seventeen very keen Amateurs took on the challenge of the 100 class where Martina McKinley awarded a super score of 27.5 to Dayna Ann Curtis from Drogheda which was her completion score on Cillnabradden Cuig, a mare by Crosstown Dancer who was making her first appearance under Eventing Ireland rules for almost a year. Lucy Toombs slipped in behind with Alison Smith’s very accomplished gelding, Bluestone. Ice, the winners of last years EI 100 National Championships.

A delighted Kitty Cullen occupied the top spot in the EI 100P class, where the top five all completed on their dressage scores. Kitty was riding Jane Hancock’s fifteen year old gelding pony, Coppenagh Spring Sparrow, having just returned from winning Team Bronze at Oudkarspel in The Netherlands earlier in the month. Sarah Gilchrist got a well-deserved second placing on Hazeldene Mighty Max, owned by her father Dan who was busy on car parking duties at Tyrella.

Almost 20 combinations went head to head in the EI 100 J class where Isabella Gogan came out on tops with Ardeo Gamira Gold, whom she was partnering for the first time to finish just over one point clear of Ali Fitzpatrick and the Dutch Warm Blood, Kelly, who was also on his maiden outing with Eventing Ireland.

A very large entry in the EI 100 class required a class division. Heading the ‘A’ section with a very impressive score off 22 was Abby Cummiskey partnering Sandi Thompson’s amazing gelding, Crackerjack V111 with whom she has had many outings both nationally and Internationally. Charlotte Keers from Killinchy was second, just fractionally behind, with her twelve year old Connemara pony, Western Ocala.

Cathal Daniels, who was competing four horses on the day, finished top of the leader board in the ‘B’ section with Hans Kuehnle’s Tullibard’s Bennys Optima, an eight-year-old mare by Tullibards Bennys Legacy. They finished on their dressage score with a two and a half point advantage over Clare Abbott riding Kilcoltrim Cooley, a six year old Plot Blue gelding owned by Marshall and Sarah Riley.

Last year’s Northern Region EI90 Amateur winner, Johanna Herron, continued her winning ways with victory in her first event of the 2024 season on board Twentypark Emperess. Competing against sixteen others, she had one fence down in show jumping but finished 1.7 points ahead of her nearest rival, Katie McKee and Elusive Clover, the six-year-old mare owned by Wendy Anderson.

Clare Abbott was again centre stage in the EI 90 class on a fabulous score of 25 with MT Kenobis Touch, a five year old gelding jointly owned by Jacqueline and David Wright and Gareth Carlisle who was making his debut appearance. Sarah Ennis picked up a second placing with her own Dutch bred gelding, Nycarlos H.

One of our hardest and dedicated underaged riders, Tilley Tumilty, took the win in the EI 90P class riding her mother, Lisa Tumilty’s, grey roan Connemara pony, Barnadown Lad who was the National Eventing Champion for 2023.

She shared equal points with Zara Reid and the fabulously accomplished pony, Greylands Diamond Girl who took the edge because of her clear cross country performance. Zara has had phenomenal success with this pony since she took over the ride last year.

Twelve-year-old Armagh schoolgirl, Ella Rose Sands had plenty to celebrate when she took the win in the EI 80 class of 21 on her very first EI outing with Cleggan Cyrss, her mother’s 13-year-old black pony, finishing both jumping phases faultlessly to give her just short of a one point margin over second placed Eve Lindsay and Arctic Light who added just fractions of a time penalty to her first phase score.

The curtain came down on Tyrella 3 just after 6.30pm on, what was, a very memorable and enjoyable day for all.

As ever, a huge thank you goes to the incredible volunteers in every capacity who were still smiling after a very long duty. They really are the most amazing group of people without whom there would be no event.

It is very pleasing that Kim Constable very generously donated £250 per week, plus a special lump sum of £1,000 to reward the volunteers – it’s an amazing way to incentivise and reward these unsung heroes.Congratulations to this week’s winners:- £200 Susan O’Shea

- £50 Christine Crozier

- Hamper Desi GrahamOrganisers must also pay tribute to the competitors who turned out in force and who were so thankful to everyone who was part of making the event happen this week.

Without competitors there would be no sport, so thanks go to them for choosing Tyrella and everyone looks forward to welcoming them back for Tyrella 4 on 4 May!

Full Results

EI 115 Open:

Clare Abbott, Mr Mighty;

Molly Evans, Wellan Graffiti;

Lucca Stubington, Quingenti;

Steven Smith, Fleur de Lis;

Declan Cullen, Seavaghan Ash;

Sarah Gilkinson, Lush Upgrade.

EI 115:

Sarah Ennis, OnceUponATime;

Steven Smith, Strangford;

Elizabeth Power, Dassett Fortune;

Cathal Daniels, Cesario P;

Tom Rowlett-McCormick, R Ballerina;

Andrew Napier, Hazeldene Elsa.

EI 110 Open:

Suzanne Hagan, Karolita O;

Steven Smith, Tullaher Paudie;

Godfrey Gibbons, Milchem Miami;

Cathal Daniels, America Biats;

Nicola Ennis, Dawn Arrival;

Nicky Roncoroni, Rockalong.

EI 110:

Edie Murray-Hayden, UCS Disclosure;

Heidi Hamilton, Cavaliers Cruiz;

Steven Smith, The Kings Ransom;

Steven Smith, Premier Lara;

Cathal Daniels, Cosmic De La Griotte;

Casey Webb, Nelgara Lucy Lockett.

EI 110J:

Ben Connors, OLS Pixie Hollow;

Matthew Love, DSL Allegra;

Alex Connors, OLS King Aragon;

Maya Byrne, Wolf Pack;

Lucy McDowell, Glenvine Codename R;

Alex O’Hare, Jerona HBC.

EI 110P:

Carla Williamson, Galco.

EI 110 Amateur:

Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis;

Symone Brown, Merlot;

Nichola Wray, Dylan AKA Springhill Showman;

Kim Constable, Urneypark Big Cat;

Britt Megahey, R Showman.

EI 100 Amateur:

Dayna Ann Curtis, Cillnabradden Cuig;

Lucy Toombs, Bluestone Ice;

Ciarrai Rice, Lady J;

Louise Duffy, Merrycorner Rio By Night;

Katie McKee, Summit;

Megan Carson, Captain Cruzdown.

EI 100P:

Kitty Cullen, Coppenagh Spring Sparrow;

Sarah Gilchrist, Hazeldene Mighty Max;

Tilley Tumilty, Millbarr Phynix;

Maya Constable, Rockon Pedro;

Maya Constable, Duncarbery Cascade;

Anna Nangle, Carracanada Kieran.

EI 100J:

Isabella Gogan, Ardeo Gamira Gold;

Ali Fitzpatrick, Kelly;

Kitty Cullen, Grand Marnier;

Amy Ennis Crosbie, Herobrine;

Molly O’Connor, Stillbrook Aoife;

Skyla Nala, Jaxlexi.

EI 100 ‘A’:

Abby Cummiskey, Crackerjack V111;

Charlotte Keers, Western Ocala;

Rachael Broome, Natures Blossom;

Cathal Daniels, Independent article;

Clare Abbott, MT Luxaan;

Sabrina Glaser, Rossmount Point.

EI 100 ‘B’:

Cathal Daniels, Tullibards Bennys Optima;

Clare Abbott, Kilcoltrim cooley;

Alex Houston, My Atlantic Encore;

Nicola Ennis, Tyson Junior;

Sarah Ennis, Dolmen Stellor Design;

Connor McClory, Mr Marmalade.

EI 100 T:

Freya Kennedy, Carrickview Diamond Gayle;

Jonathan Hagan, Richhill.

EI 90 Amateur:

Johanna Herron, Twentypark Emperess;

Katie McKee, Elusive Clover;

Katie McKee, Water Paint;

Perrine. Pilate, Knockdomney. Point Lady;

Nicola Martin, Dundrum Misty Blue;

Jaclyn Brackenridge, Comanche Arrow.

EI 90:

Clare Abbott, MT Kenobis Touch

Sarah Ennis, Nycarlos

Felicity Ferris, Cinericius Regnum

Holly Wray, R Diva

Shannon Hunter, Lady Lux Dignified

Rebekah McKinstry, HVL Jack Pot

EI 90 P:

Tilley Tumilty, Barnadown

Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl

Kirsty Greene, Our Girl

Molly Egan, Houndswood Moonbay

Ellen MacNabb, Bonecastle Lass

Una McClelland, Tullaheady Blaze

EI 90 T:

Freya Kennedy, Roughan Roulette

Holly Wray, Conor

Jessica Perry, Lisnasure

Lois O’Hare, My Echo Girl

Freya Fisher, Mavourneen Minstrel

Claire Killen, Dunluce Aoife

EI 80:

Ella Rose Sands, Cleggan Cyrss

Eve Lindsay, Arctic Light

Charlie Watson, Leamore

Michelle McConnell, Inisbri Dawn Chorus

Holly Rice, Supreme Dream

Emma Plunkett, Scrabo Blaze

EI 80 T:

Christine McVeigh, Double Take

Wendy Findlay, Hill Farm Pebble

Caitlin Brown, Rua Rebel

Grace McIlroy, Millennium Ace