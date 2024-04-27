Rural Chaplain diary for the week ahead

PCI Rural Chaplain the Rev ​Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Simon plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.
Published 27th Apr 2024, 11:00 BST

You are welcome to speak to them in confidence.

They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.

Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.

The Rural Chaplain team will be at a number of martsThe Rural Chaplain team will be at a number of marts
- Saturday 27th April – Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – weanlings, stores, suckler stock

- Monday 29th April – Markethill Livestock Market (evening) – sheep

- Thursday 2nd May – Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (evening) – sheep

- Friday 3rd May – Rathfriland Co-op (daytime) – cattle

- Saturday 4th May – Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep

- Saturday 4th May – Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – cattle

You can also follow the Rural Chaplain on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/ruralchaplainkennyhanna