This event recognised the success and outstanding achievements from members across the province with principal sponsor Hyperfast NI in attendance.

There was many prizes presented to members of the organisation at the meeting.

It was Holestone YFC from Co Antrim that picked up the prestigious Ann Cameron cup for the Club of the Year award, which is proudly sponsored by Power NI.

This award is granted to the club that expertly maintain their club accounts, are passionate about recruiting members and the retention of members, their participation at events, diversity of their programmes, involvement in the community and promotional efforts for the club.

The YFCU top officials’ and “member of the year” awards were kindly sponsored by United Feeds.

This group of awards recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of individual members across Northern Ireland who significantly contributed to the growth and success of YFCU in the past year.

Top official awards

Top leader – Martin Rodgers, Spa YFC

Top treasurer – Ruth Morrow, Lisnamurrican YFC

Top secretary – Rebecca Speers, Ahoghill YFC

Top PRO – Sarah Ross, Collone YFC

Member of the year awards

Junior member, Joanne Caughey, Donaghadee YFC

Senior member, Sophie Hawthorne, Collone YFC

One of the most significant competitions in the YFCU calendar is Ulster Young Farmer of the Year which is proudly sponsored by Danske Bank.

Rodney Brown, head of agri-business at Danske Bank, was present at the AGM to present these awards.

This award gives young people the opportunity to demonstrate their professionalism in the agricultural sector.

Ulster Young Farmer

Ulster Young Farmer overall winner, Helen Laird, Bleary YFC

Ulster Young Farmer U21 winner, James Campbell, Curragh YFC

Ulster Young Farmer junior winner, Grace George, Collone YFC

Ulster Young Farmer section winners

Countryside management, Jack Stewart, Holestone YFC

Sheep section, James Campbell, Curragh YFC

Pigs and poultry section, Jack Stewart, Holestone YFC

Grass section, Jack Stewart, Holestone YFC

Arable section, James Campbell, Curragh YFC

Dairy section, Jack Stewart, Holestone YFC

Farm safety section, Jack Stewart, Holestone YFC

Far safety section, Lowru McCollum, City of Derry YFC

Innovation section, James Campbell, Curragh YFC

Finance section, Rebecca McBratney, Newtownards YFC

The top achievers for this year’s President’s Award Scheme were presented with plaques by the newly elected president, Richard Beattie (Finvoy YFC).

This is a scheme that recognises members for participating in and contributing to competitions, events and activities that are hosted by YFCU.

Over 100 members were presented with certificates, with the top achievers in each of the six age categories receiving additional praise at the AGM.

President’s Award Scheme

12-14 years top achiever, Grace Ross, Collone YFC

14-16 years top achiever, Joanna Caughey, Donaghadee YFC

16-18 years top achiever, Andrea McFarland, Newtownstewart YFC

18-21 years top achiever, Amy Ritchie, Bleary YFC

21-25 years top achiever, Rachel Smith, Moycraig YFC

25-30 years top achiever, Zoe Maguire, Bleary YFC

There were also a number of special cups awarded to clubs for their achievements throughout the year.

Special cup winners

Ballyvester Cup (18-30 years) - Gleno Valley YFC

J K Dobbs Cup (12-18 years) - Collone YFC

Allen Cup (12-14 years) - Ballywalter YFC

Limavady Cup (12-14 years) - Ballywalter YFC

E T Green Cup (14-18 years) - Glarryford YFC

Mulholland Cup (18-30 years) - Ballywalter YFC

Alfa Laval Trophy (awarded for recruitment) - Hillsborough YFC

The Pam Robinson Cup (awarded to a club for their member retention) - Hillsborough YFC

Linda Steele Trophy (awarded to a club for their work with the environment) - Clanabogan YFC

Newly elected deputy president Kristina Fleming congratulated all of the prize winners on their achievements throughout the year, commenting on their incredible contributions to their clubs and communities.

YFCU chief executive officer Gillian McKeown took the time to thank principal sponsor Hyperfast NI and all of the competition sponsors for their continued support shown to the organisation.

She proceeded to thank the judges for their time and expertise given to make these competitions successful and for encouraging the continued development of their members.

1 . YFCU club of the year winners Holestone YFC, Co Antrim, pictured with YFCU president Richard Beattie. Picture: YFCU YFCU club of the year winners Holestone YFC, Co Antrim, pictured with YFCU president Richard Beattie. Picture: YFCU Photo: YFCU Photo Sales

2 . YFCU member of the year award winners Joanna Caughey and Sophie Hawthorne with YFCU president Richard Beattie. Picture: YFCU YFCU member of the year award winners Joanna Caughey and Sophie Hawthorne with YFCU president Richard Beattie. Picture: YFCU Photo: YFCU Photo Sales

3 . YFCU president's award winners pictured with YFCU president Richard Beattie at the YFCU AGM. Picture: YFCU YFCU president's award winners pictured with YFCU president Richard Beattie at the YFCU AGM. Picture: YFCU Photo: YFCU Photo Sales