This event recognised the success and outstanding achievements from members across the province with principal sponsor Hyperfast NI in attendance.
There was many prizes presented to members of the organisation at the meeting.
It was Holestone YFC from Co Antrim that picked up the prestigious Ann Cameron cup for the Club of the Year award, which is proudly sponsored by Power NI.
This award is granted to the club that expertly maintain their club accounts, are passionate about recruiting members and the retention of members, their participation at events, diversity of their programmes, involvement in the community and promotional efforts for the club.
The YFCU top officials’ and “member of the year” awards were kindly sponsored by United Feeds.
This group of awards recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of individual members across Northern Ireland who significantly contributed to the growth and success of YFCU in the past year.
Top official awards
Top leader – Martin Rodgers, Spa YFC
Top treasurer – Ruth Morrow, Lisnamurrican YFC
Top secretary – Rebecca Speers, Ahoghill YFC
Top PRO – Sarah Ross, Collone YFC
Member of the year awards
Junior member, Joanne Caughey, Donaghadee YFC
Senior member, Sophie Hawthorne, Collone YFC
One of the most significant competitions in the YFCU calendar is Ulster Young Farmer of the Year which is proudly sponsored by Danske Bank.
Rodney Brown, head of agri-business at Danske Bank, was present at the AGM to present these awards.
This award gives young people the opportunity to demonstrate their professionalism in the agricultural sector.
Ulster Young Farmer
Ulster Young Farmer overall winner, Helen Laird, Bleary YFC
Ulster Young Farmer U21 winner, James Campbell, Curragh YFC
Ulster Young Farmer junior winner, Grace George, Collone YFC
Ulster Young Farmer section winners
Countryside management, Jack Stewart, Holestone YFC
Sheep section, James Campbell, Curragh YFC
Pigs and poultry section, Jack Stewart, Holestone YFC
Grass section, Jack Stewart, Holestone YFC
Arable section, James Campbell, Curragh YFC
Dairy section, Jack Stewart, Holestone YFC
Farm safety section, Jack Stewart, Holestone YFC
Far safety section, Lowru McCollum, City of Derry YFC
Innovation section, James Campbell, Curragh YFC
Finance section, Rebecca McBratney, Newtownards YFC
The top achievers for this year’s President’s Award Scheme were presented with plaques by the newly elected president, Richard Beattie (Finvoy YFC).
This is a scheme that recognises members for participating in and contributing to competitions, events and activities that are hosted by YFCU.
Over 100 members were presented with certificates, with the top achievers in each of the six age categories receiving additional praise at the AGM.
President’s Award Scheme
12-14 years top achiever, Grace Ross, Collone YFC
14-16 years top achiever, Joanna Caughey, Donaghadee YFC
16-18 years top achiever, Andrea McFarland, Newtownstewart YFC
18-21 years top achiever, Amy Ritchie, Bleary YFC
21-25 years top achiever, Rachel Smith, Moycraig YFC
25-30 years top achiever, Zoe Maguire, Bleary YFC
There were also a number of special cups awarded to clubs for their achievements throughout the year.
Special cup winners
Ballyvester Cup (18-30 years) - Gleno Valley YFC
J K Dobbs Cup (12-18 years) - Collone YFC
Allen Cup (12-14 years) - Ballywalter YFC
Limavady Cup (12-14 years) - Ballywalter YFC
E T Green Cup (14-18 years) - Glarryford YFC
Mulholland Cup (18-30 years) - Ballywalter YFC
Alfa Laval Trophy (awarded for recruitment) - Hillsborough YFC
The Pam Robinson Cup (awarded to a club for their member retention) - Hillsborough YFC
Linda Steele Trophy (awarded to a club for their work with the environment) - Clanabogan YFC
Newly elected deputy president Kristina Fleming congratulated all of the prize winners on their achievements throughout the year, commenting on their incredible contributions to their clubs and communities.
YFCU chief executive officer Gillian McKeown took the time to thank principal sponsor Hyperfast NI and all of the competition sponsors for their continued support shown to the organisation.
She proceeded to thank the judges for their time and expertise given to make these competitions successful and for encouraging the continued development of their members.