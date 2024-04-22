Horse Week: Northern Ireland Horse Board pioneers with Concussion Awareness Seminar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The inaugural event of this comprehensive initiative is a Concussion Awareness Seminar, scheduled for Wednesday 1 May 2024 at the Meadows Equestrian Centre Conference Room, commencing at 7.30pm.

Esteemed Principal Radiographer for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, Louise Fawcett, will spearhead the seminar. Louise, the interim Head of Diagnostic Services in Southern Health and Social Care, brings with her years of clinical experience as an advanced practitioner in CT head reporting.

The Northern Ireland Horse Board (NIHB) is proud to introduce the 'EquiSphere Total Wellness' programme. (Pic: NIHB)

Director General of the NIHB, Chris Bogle, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch.

He said: “We are excited to unveil our 'EquiSphere Total Wellness' programme.

“The equestrian world is no stranger to stress, and by equipping our community with self-care strategies, we’re investing in the industry’s future.

“We’re particularly honoured to have Louise Fawcett lead our first session, focusing on concussion awareness—a critical issue both in and outside the equestrian arena. Understanding the signs and symptoms could be life-saving.”

Tickets for the seminar are available at £10 each, including light refreshments.